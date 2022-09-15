U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,172.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,149.00
    +7.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.55
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.70
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1531
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3200
    +0.2270 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,018.64
    -334.88 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.39
    -5.95 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,881.39
    +62.77 (+0.23%)
     

Ancora Semiconductor Inc. Announces NT$456M Investment from ROHM Co., Ltd., Sino-American Silicon, uPI Semiconductors and Delta Electronics Inc.

·5 min read

TAIPEI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Semiconductor Inc., (Ancora), 3rd generation  power semiconductor technology developer and a Delta Electronics affiliate focusing on Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, today announced the investments of its first capital raising round of NT$ 456M by strategic investors ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHM), Sino-American Silicon (SAS), uPI Semiconductors (uPI), and Delta Electronics Inc. (Delta). The aforementioned capital raising is expected to accelerate Ancora's GaN development endeavors.

"GaN is the future of power electronics with benefits of faster switching frequencies, higher efficiency, and lower energy consumption. The ecosystem of GaN technology is evolving rapidly as applications are continuously emerging. We are thrilled to have ROHM, SAS and uPI as our strategic partners and investors. We are also grateful for the commitment by our parent company Delta, a leader in power and thermal management technologies and global provider of smart energy-saving solutions." , said Dr. T.K. Shing, president of Ancora Semiconductors. He added, "This powerful alliance will enable us to establish an ecosystem with strong partners in substrate materials, IC design, applications and system solutions, to expedite the adoption of GaN technology that promises unprecedented performance value".

The Ancora product line includes the industry's technology leading GaN discrete components, System in Package (SiP) and System on Chip (SoC) with superior quality, reliability and durability proven under Delta's stringent qualification system. Delta's commitment to provide a wide range of smart energy-saving solutions that leverage its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics, will provide additional momentum and fuel Ancora's long-term growth. This alliance and capital raising is expected to enable Ancora to increase production capability to serve the growing demand for GaN devices in consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive applications. The ultimate goal is to maximize GaN performance to accelerate power technology innovation and contribute to achieve sustainable development based on energy efficiency.

About Ancora Semiconductor

Ancora semiconductor Inc. was cultivated under Delta Electonics Inc. for years. Ancora was formally founded in 2022 and is a fabless design company focusing in GaN devices and its integration. By providing high effective power device and module, we hope to help our customers to lead in power system sector and benefit the world. For more information, please visit www.ancora-semi.com

About ROHM Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1958, ROHM provides LSI and discrete semiconductors characterized by outstanding quality and reliability for a broad range of markets, including automotive, industrial and consumer market via its global development and sales network. In the power ＆ analog field, ROHM proposes the suitable solution for each application with power devices such as SiC, GaN, driver ICs to maximize their performance, and peripheral components such as transistors, diodes and resistors. Further information on ROHM can be found at www.rohm.com

About Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.

Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, SAS is a green energy total solution provider with vertical integration in solar industry, from cell, module, power plant and O&M (Operation & Maintenance). Its semiconductor subsidiary, GlobalWafers is one of the top three largest silicon wafer manufacturers in the world. Specializing in silicon wafer manufacturing, product applications extend through power management, automotive, IT and MEMS. Both are listed on the Taipei Exchange.  For more information, please visit www.saswafer.com for SAS and www.sas-globalwafers.com for GWC.

About uPI Semiconductor

uPI, founded in 2005, is one of the few fabless IC design companies specializing in power management IC (PMIC) and MOSFET in ASIA.

uPI focus on the design and development of high current, high power, and high-density power solution. uPI's products include PMIC, power stage, convertor, battery protection IC, MOSFET, and GaN solution. Utilizing semiconductor designs and system application know-how, uPI positioned itself as a solution provider for hybrid and high power density semiconductor products in the computer, graphics card, high-performance computing, gaming, and mobility markets, as well as proprietary solutions in automotive and industrial applications.

Our vision is to offer customers total power management solutions of superior quality, performance, service, and cost. With more than 20 years of analog power and discrete device experiences, we offer high-performance design services with full technology coverage and process development capability. uPI not only owns a lot of PMIC and MOSFET product certifications from international well-known branding companies and our partners but also has excellent wafer processing and deep packaging know-how that come standard by working closely with strategic foundries and assembly & testing partners. For detailed information about uPI, please visit: www.upi-semi.com

About Delta Electronics Inc,

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in power, energy and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ancora-semiconductor-inc-announces-nt456m-investment-from-rohm-co-ltd-sino-american-silicon-upi-semiconductors-and-delta-electronics-inc-301624951.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics; Ancora Semiconductor

Recommended Stories

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • The New AT&T: A Cheap, Pure Telecom Company

    The company has divested all of its media businesses and is now focused on telecommunication

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • Chevron vs. Exxon Mobil: Which Oil Titan Should Investors Focus On?

    It's tough to choose between these two titans. However, with the energy sector poised to reap unbelievable profits, both stocks would be an excellent choice for those looking for energy exposure.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped nearly 5% Wednesday morning after details surfaced from an invite-only investor conference. Shares were still 3.6% higher as of 1:37 p.m. ET.  So what The stock dropped yesterday when one electric vehicle (EV) sector analyst presented a case for why a formidable competitor might surprise investors.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Nucor stock falls on Q3 profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Nucor.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes on Biggest D