Andalusia will host the first high-level international forum on the future of mobility

·2 min read

- MOW FORUM Andalucía is to hold a high-level event for automotive legislators, manufacturers and drivers

- The international event is to be held on 26-27 May in Seville

SEVILLA, Spain, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Regional Government of Andalusia and the Royal Automobile Club of Spain (RACE), with the participation of the Seville and Malaga City Councils, presented today the first edition of MOW FORUM Andalucía, an event to be held on 26-27 May in Seville, under the honorary presidency of HRH the King of Spain.

(PRNewsfoto/MOW FORUM Andaluc&#xed;a)
(PRNewsfoto/MOW FORUM Andalucía)

This singular and unique international outreach event seeks to bring together automotive legislators, manufacturers and users to analyse and discuss the challenges, impacts and consequences the 2030-2050 Agenda and the European Green Deal (zero-emission objective) are having on the automotive industry and the mobility user.

According to the President of RACE besides its essential goals, "this forum is vital for users to become clearer as regards the future of the automotive industry and mobility".

In this respect, Sanz de Barros, President of RACE and President of the FIA Senate, pointed to the importance of the general public receiving "reliable information to enable them to prepare to continue enjoying and using the new vehicles and travel systems that the industry makes available to them."

For his part, the Andalusia Regional Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elías Bendodo, stressed during the presentation of MOW FORUM Andalucía that this event conveys a "very valuable message" by "collaboration between administrations and public-private collaboration" for its organization.

On the other hand, Bendodo said that this forum on sustainable mobility is born to be a global benchmark that "will put Andalusia on the international map and strengthen the image of our land abroad".

In this regard, he also referred to the Andalusian Government's commitment to efficient mobility and listed some actions being carried out by the Andalusian Government as the Transport and Mobility Infrastructure Plan, which will be approved in the coming months; the 'Moves' Program, where 67.5 million euros have been mobilized for citizens to acquire alternative energy vehicles; or the acquisition of 147 vehicles (100% electric) to renew the fleet of the Andalusian Government "in a further step to the green revolution".

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763970/MOW_FORUM_Andalucia_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andalusia-will-host-the-first-high-level-international-forum-on-the-future-of-mobility-301499879.html

SOURCE MOW FORUM Andalucía

