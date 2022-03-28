U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,575.52
    +32.46 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,955.89
    +94.65 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,354.90
    +185.60 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,078.06
    +0.08 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -10.41 (-9.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.10
    -32.10 (-1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    -0.58 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    -0.0097 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7710
    +1.7110 (+1.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,002.17
    +2,024.61 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,106.46
    +25.44 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Andau Medical Inc. Signs Exclusive Canadian Distribution Agreement with Mercury Medical for Airtraq Effective March 17, 2022

·3 min read

Mercury Medical Has Selected Andau Medical As Their Canadian Airtraq Video Laryngoscope System Distribution Partner With the Signing of an Exclusive Agreement

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Mercury Medical, exclusive North American distributor of the Airtraq video laryngoscope and camera system, has selected Andau Medical as their exclusive Canadian distribution partner for the state-of-the-art Airtraq video laryngoscope product line.

Airtraq simplifies video laryngoscopy with its ETT channel guide aiding in safety and in reducing intubation time. The fully disposable system with its 90-degree shape works with the anatomy, minimizing the need for hyper extension while reducing force. There is no need for a stylet avoiding potential injury while eliminating additional intubation equipment costs. Airtraq facilitates intubation from any position with clinical evidence of high intubation success rates and is easy to learn. The optional lightweight Wi-Fi camera facilitates video recording and auto recording options.

Mercury Medical is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology in the acute care and emergency markets both in the United States and globally - a philosophy that is fully in line with Andau Medical and Airtraq.

John Gargaro MD, President and CEO states, "Our mission is delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world. Assuch, Mercury Medical believes that the Airtraq is a superior solution designed to improve outcomes inpatients requiring intubation. As a company, Mercury Medical has a rich experience in introducing and educating clinicians on innovative, clinically differentiated medical devices. We are extremely pleased to expand our Airtraq presence and expertise in Canada with Andau Medical to further advance intubation practices. The clinical evidence supporting Airtraq's superior performance is strong and aligned with Andau and Mercury Medical's missions."

Sandi Wright, Andau Medical's CEO states, "We are pleased to partner with Airtraq and Mercury Medical in the Canadian market. Our mission at Andau Medical is to bring products to market that support clinicians to improve their workflows, leading to better patient outcomes. The simplicity and flexibility of the Airtraq system supports enhanced workflows by offering clinicians an easy-to-use option for intubation in a variety of acute and pre-acute clinical settings."

About Mercury Medical

Established in 1963, Mercury Medical has a rich experience in introducing cutting edge technology in acute care and emergency markets which add safety and efficiency to clinical practice while providing a full menu of acute care solutions in over 60 countries.

Focused on the critical care areas of anesthesia, respiratory, neonatal and emergency markets, clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for establishing a legacy of innovative, superior solutions. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications.

For more information:

Contact Lisa Cordner
Phone/Fax #: (727) 573-4930
E-mail Address: lcordner@mercurymed.com
www.mercurymed.com

About Andau

Andau Medical is a Canadian Medical and Dental Device company focused on providing the market with quality technologies that improve patient outcomes and enhance the clinical experience in delivering exceptional patient care. Our expertise in sales, marketing, regulatory and distribution enables us to generate quick market uptake of both existing and new technologies. We collaborate with manufacturers who have unique products that drive value in the delivery of patient care. With decades of experience working across all acute care departments, our highly experienced team of sales and marketing professionals deliver results quickly for our manufacturing partners.

For more information:
Contact Evelyn Chicoine, Director of Marketing
Phone: 1-844-263-2888
Email evelyn.chicoine@andaumedical.com
www.andaumedical.com

About Airtraq LLC

Prodol Meditec S.A. is a global medical device company focused solely on airway and airway management. Theirunique patented Airtraq intubation system utilizes a guiding channel that facilitates endotracheal tube placement improving success for the clinician while also making it safer for the patient. Airtraq is focused on patient safety and regulatory compliance with the following global certifications: ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001.

For more information:
Contact Danny Daniel
Vice President of Sales, North America
Office - 972-325-1025
Cell - 972-768-2737
http://www.airtraq.com
Danny.Daniel@Airtraq.com

SOURCE: Mercury Medical Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694952/Andau-Medical-Inc-Signs-Exclusive-Canadian-Distribution-Agreement-with-Mercury-Medical-for-Airtraq-Effective-March-17-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Sonic Automotive CEO nets record compensation package for second straight year

    Sonic Automotive Inc. recovered from early financial reversals in 2020 caused by the economic slowdown related to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its 2021 financials were even stronger despite supply-chain issues that limited new-car availability.

  • U.S. lawmakers probe Credit Suisse on compliance with Russia sanctions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers are probing Credit Suisse Group AG's compliance with sanctions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and have asked the Swiss bank to provide all relevant documentation. Credit Suisse was asked to hand over documents related to the financing of yachts and private jets owned by potentially sanctioned individuals, according to a letter sent by the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Reform to the bank's chief executive, Thomas Gottstein, on Monday. The probe comes after the Financial Times reported earlier this month that Credit Suisse had asked hedge funds and other investors to destroy documents relating to its richest clients' yachts and private jets, in an attempt to stop information leaking about loans to oligarchs who were later sanctioned.

  • British Pound Spikes Against the Japanese Yen in Early Trading

    The British pound has rallied significantly against the Japanese yen during early trading on Monday, as the Japanese yen continues to get hammered.

  • 3 Top S&P 500 Stock Market Gainers Today: Tesla Soars

    Tesla was the clear winner on the S&P 500 on Monday. Discovery and Mosaic were notable losers for the benchmark index.

  • U.K.’s NatWest Shareholding Drops Below Half After Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleThe U.K. government’s latest sale of NatWest Group Plc shares holds some long-awaited symbolism. Its shareholding is now below 50%, more than a decade after it ste

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Flat Open on Monday

    Investors and economists are looking forward to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' March jobs report on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate Friday.

  • Bayer shareholder Union Investment says CEO should stay on

    Bayer shareholder Union Investment on Monday came out in support of the drugmaker's chief executive serving out his full term after the CEO came under renewed pressure over the company's performance. The support of Germany's Union Investment, which is a top-20 shareholder, for CEO Werner Baumann to see out his contract to 2024 comes after Bloomberg reported over the weekend that Singapore state investor Temasek, another large shareholder, was pushing for Baumann's removal.

  • Citigroup Buying Interest Drops to 10-Year Low

    Accumulation readings have now fallen to the lowest low since 2012, when the stock was trading in the upper 20s.

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The news comes as Altria Group was hit with a downgrade from RBC Capital Markets. Cigarettes are being removed in various Walmart markets, including some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people and store visits, the Journal reported.

  • USD Partners Acquires Hardisty South Terminal Assets

    USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (Partnership) has agreed to acquire entities owning the Hardisty South terminal assets from USD Group LLC (Sponsor), exchange the Sponsor's economic general partner interest in the Partnership for a non-economic GP Interest, and eliminate the Sponsor's incentive distribution rights in the Partnership for total consideration of $75 million in cash and ~5.75 million common units. The Partnership expects the transaction to increase its asset base's size, scale, and grow

  • US Dollar Continues Parabolic Move

    The US dollar has rallied again during the trading session as the move continues to get overstretched to the extreme.

  • Higher Gasoline Prices Have U.S. Drivers Filling Up More Often

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging fuel prices haven’t discouraged Americans from buying gasoline. Now they are just buying less, but more often.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectAn average American fills up their car to $27

  • Bitcoin finally turns positive for the year

    Crypto surges above $47,000 and into the black.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Trend Up but AUD/USD Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top

    Taking out Friday’s high at .7537 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. If this move creates enough upside momentum then look for a test of .7556.

  • Sleep Number Stock Is Tumbling. A Former Bull Stepped to the Sidelines.

    Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded bed maker Sleep Number to Neutral from Outperform. He cited less-favorable channel checks.

  • Wall Street shakes off a midday slump and ends higher

    Stocks indexes bounced back from a midday slump on Wall Street to finish higher Monday, adding to the market's recent winning streak despite lingering worries about the resilience of the global economy amid surging inflation and geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% after being down as much as 0.6%. Trading has remained choppy, even through the market's recent run of gains, as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to play out.

  • Ted Baker Says ‘No’ to Two Bids From Sycamore Partners

    Ted Baker's board said Sycamore’s proposals “significantly undervalued” the high street brand, and on Monday urged shareholders to "take no action at this time."

  • The Significance of Kraken’s Potential Fed Master Account

    Kraken Bank, a subsidiary of crypto exchange Kraken, recently received a routing number from the American Bankers Association as part of its efforts to eventually establish as a regulated bank. “The Hash” hosts discuss how this announcement relates to Kraken’s appointment of a new CFO and possible IPO rumors.