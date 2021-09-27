Anders Sundström proposed as new Chairman of the Board in SkiStar

After SkiStar’s present Chairman of the Board, Eivor Andersson, informed in August that she declines re-election at the Annual General Meeting in December 2021, the Nomination Committee has prepared the proposal for new Chairman. The Nomination Committee now proposes that the present Board Member Anders Sundström is appointed new Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting.

Anders Sundström has previously held several ministerial posts and other political assignments and is a former Chairman of the Board in Swedbank and KF. Further, he has many years of operational experience in industry as well as the financial sector, including CEO of Folksam. Other present significant professional commitments of Anders Sundström: Chairman of Ekhaga Utveckling AB, Kaunis Iron AB and Nordion Energi AB and Member of the Board of SCA.

As a result of the Nomination Committee’s proposal, Anders Sundström resigns from his position as a Member of the Nomination Committee as of this day. The Nomination Committee has decided that a new Member shall be appointed. Mats and Fredrik Paulsson incl. family and company have appointed Per Gullstrand new Member of the Nomination Committee replacing Anders Sundström.

The Nomination Committee’s work with other proposals prior to the Annual General Meeting is in progress and will be presented in the notice to attend the Annual General Meeting.

This information is information that SkiStar AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 27 September 2021, at 8.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Lennart Mauritzson, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, tel +46 (0)725 70 80 80, valberedning@skistar.com.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar is listed on the Nasdaq Mid Cap, Stockholm. The Group owns and operates alpine destinations in Sälen, Åre, Vemdalen and Hammarbybacken (Stockholm) in Sweden, Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway and St. Johann in Tirol in Austria. Market share, relating to sale of SkiPass, is 53% in Sweden, 29% in Norway and 43% in Scandinavia. The Group’s core business is alpine skiing, with a focus on the guests’ overall skiing experience. Operations are divided into two segments; Operation of Ski Resorts and Property Development & Exploitation. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

Story continues

Attachment



