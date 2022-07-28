U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,072.43
    +48.82 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,529.63
    +332.04 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,162.59
    +130.17 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,873.03
    +24.69 (+1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.30
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.00
    +35.50 (+2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.99
    +1.39 (+7.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6810
    -0.0530 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2177
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2500
    -2.3120 (-1.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,955.56
    +1,231.81 (+5.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.48
    +21.72 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Andersen Named One of 'America's Best Employers for Women' by Forbes

·3 min read

BAYPORT, Minn., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation, manufacturer of America's most loved brand of windows and doors*, has been named a Forbes Best Employer for Women 2022. Honorees were chosen based on an independent survey by Statista Inc. Respondents identifying as women were asked to rate their own employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity.

Andersen Corporation has been named a Forbes Best Employer for Women 2022.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forbes for the work we have accomplished to ensure Andersen is a special place to work for all employees," said Annie Zipfel, senior vice president, chief marketing officer and executive sponsor of the Women Leaders of Andersen employee resource network. "As a leader in the fenestration industry, with women representing 28 percent of our total workforce and nearly 30 percent of our leadership team, we are committed to furthering a culture of parity for our current and future employees who identify as women."

Expanding its inclusive and equitable workplace policies, in 2022, Andersen expanded benefits eligibility to same- and different-gender domestic partners and their children. Additionally, the company updated its parental leave to include added flexibility — offering employees the ability to take their paid parental leave in one-week increments versus requiring employees to use it all at once.

"From Kitty Andersen, wife of Andersen's second president, Fred Andersen, who hired women to work in Andersen's manufacturing facility during World War II, to the generations of women who have followed in her path, the women of Andersen have always inspired positive change and shaped the company we are today," said Jay Lund, Andersen Corporation chairman and chief executive officer.

Kitty Andersen went on to serve on the corporate Board of Directors for nearly 50 years. Since the 1930s, Andersen has had a female from the Andersen family as a representative on the corporate Board of Directors.

Andersen's senior leadership team is comprised of nearly 40 percent women, including the following executives:

  • Kelly Aronson, senior vice president and chief information officer

  • Jeanne Junker, senior vice president of Renewal by Andersen affiliate operations

  • Karen Richard, senior vice president and chief human resources officer

  • Annie Zipfel, senior vice president and chief marketing officer

This America's Best Employers for Women recognition is the latest accolade for Andersen's commitment to being a company where all employees feel welcomed, valued and inspired to achieve their full potential, including:

View the full list of Forbes Best Employer for Women 2022 award-winners. To learn more about Andersen's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit AndersenWindows.com.

*2022 Andersen brand survey of U.S. homeowners

ABOUT ANDERSEN

Andersen was founded in 1903 on the philosophy of working "all together" to deliver on its promise to its customers. Every day, the company's more than 13,000 employees are empowered to imagine what's possible and do what's right. Andersen delivers products for the way people live, unmatched performance for the comfort and security homeowners desire, and endless design options to achieve any style.

Headquartered in Bayport, Minn., Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries manufacture and market window and door products under the Andersen®, Renewal by Andersen®, EMCO® and MQ™ brands. Andersen, a privately held company, operates manufacturing sites across North America and Europe. Andersen has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Visit us at andersenwindows.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andersen-named-one-of-americas-best-employers-for-women-by-forbes-301595758.html

SOURCE Andersen Corporation

