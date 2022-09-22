U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

Anderson Business Advisors Partners with DECA to Create Scholarship and Internship Programs for Emerging Leaders in U.S. High School and Universities

0
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Business Advisors is partnering with DECA, a non-profit organization, to offer high school and college students growth and real-world professional experience through customized program involvement, support of competitive member events, and participation in DECA's National Advisory Board.

"We are very excited about the partnership with DECA Inc. I was a DECA member in High School and College. The lessons learned from being involved have helped shape my career. At Anderson, we hope to provide DECA members opportunities they may not have had otherwise with our scholarship and internship programs," David Gass, CEO, Anderson Business Advisors.

Anderson is financially investing in the development and support of DECA scholarships. $20,000 of the investment will be used to award scholarship money to emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in the areas of finance, accounting, sales, marketing, and legal services.

The 2023 scholarship application will open in September 2022 via DECA's website here.

To learn more about the Anderson Rising Leader scholarships and programs offered to DECA students, please visit https://www.deca.org/high-school-programs/scholarships/.

Anderson's robust internship program will offer students progressively valuable work experience to further develop their skills in preparation for their careers. Students over the age of 18 with an interest in the career fields of finance, accounting, sales, marketing, and legal services, are encouraged to apply.

The Anderson Internship program is set to launch for part-time and full-time interns in 2023. Details are forthcoming in October 2022.

To learn more about Anderson's culture and benefits, please visit https://andersonadvisors.com/anderson-advisors-scholarship-internship-program/.

About Anderson Business Advisors

Anderson Business Advisors is a business planning and asset preservation consulting firm that provides high-quality services, education, and resources to high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts, real estate investors, stock traders, and business owners.

Serving clients since 1997, Anderson Advisors is growing at a phenomenal rate and we owe this success to our people and clients. Historically a location-based company in Las Vegas, Tacoma, and Salt Lake City, Anderson employees now span across the U.S. and have embraced a hybrid in-office and remote-workforce culture.

About DECA Inc.

DECA is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs who are interested in careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote competition. DECA student members leverage their experience to become academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible, and experienced leaders. DECA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with nearly 180,000 members in 3,500 high school and college chapters in nearly all 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Germany. For more information about DECA, visit www.deca.org.

