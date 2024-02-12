Anderson Police Department hires 3 new officers

Feb. 12—ANDERSON — The city of Anderson hired three new police officers, two transferring from other Indiana departments.

The Anderson Board of Public Safety Monday approved the hiring which brings the total manpower of the police department to 102 members.

The department is budgeted for 110 members.

Craig Boling Jr., 28, is a graduate of Benjamin Logan High School in Ohio, and is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Boling spent nine years in the Army as an ammunition specialist and recruiter.

James Jordan-Reagan, 26, graduated from Arsenal Tech High School, is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has been working two years for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Jordan-Reagan said he came to Anderson for a new opportunity.

William Smith, 33, is a graduate of Connersville High School and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Smith has been a member of the Connersville Police Department for one year.

Smith served 11 years in the Air Force as a security officer.

"Thank you for selecting Anderson," Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. "You're joining an exceptional group of officers.

"This is a top notch organization," he said. "The department recently was accredited and we work to provide the best equipment and training."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.