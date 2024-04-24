Andersons Inc (ANDE) CEO Patrick Bowe Sells Company Shares

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE), an agriculture company engaged in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors, as well as in retailing, recently witnessed a significant insider sell. President & CEO Patrick Bowe sold 8,806 shares of the company on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.The insider's transaction history over the past year shows that Patrick Bowe has sold a total of 217,157 shares and has not purchased any shares. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Andersons Inc, with a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Andersons Inc were trading at $60.35, giving the company a market cap of $1.945 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 19.44, which is above both the industry median of 16.34 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $42.81, indicates that Andersons Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by President & CEO Patrick Bowe may provide investors with insight into the current valuation and sentiment of the company's leadership regarding its stock price.

