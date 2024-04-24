Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE), an agriculture company engaged in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors, as well as in retailing, recently witnessed a significant insider sell. President & CEO Patrick Bowe sold 8,806 shares of the company on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.The insider's transaction history over the past year shows that Patrick Bowe has sold a total of 217,157 shares and has not purchased any shares. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Andersons Inc, with a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Andersons Inc (ANDE) CEO Patrick Bowe Sells Company Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Andersons Inc were trading at $60.35, giving the company a market cap of $1.945 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 19.44, which is above both the industry median of 16.34 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $42.81, indicates that Andersons Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by President & CEO Patrick Bowe may provide investors with insight into the current valuation and sentiment of the company's leadership regarding its stock price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

