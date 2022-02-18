U.S. markets close in 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,364.85
    -15.41 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,198.49
    -113.54 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,616.92
    -99.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,023.84
    -4.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.48
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    -5.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0650
    +0.1360 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,188.51
    -904.56 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.72
    -15.06 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANDE
    Watchlist

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a second quarter 2022 cash dividend of 18 cents ($0.18) per share payable on April 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2022.

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)
The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)

This is The Andersons 102nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes® list of America's Best Employers for 2022, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-andersons-inc-declares-cash-dividend-for-second-quarter-2022-301485881.html

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • GE Stock Is Tanking After Unexpected Update on Supply Chain

    The company said continued supply-chain problems likely will affect its results in the first half, though the pressures are included in its full-year forecasts.

  • 10,000 people swear by this car vacuum—and it's on sale for Presidents' Day at Amazon

    Tackle the toughest crumbs and debris in your vehicle with the ThisWorx 12-volt car vacuum available at Amazon for a $20 discount.

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • DraftKings drops, Roku plunges, Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya steps down

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down trending stock tickers and business news.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 15% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday morning for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThousands of Cars Including Audis, Porsches Adrift on Burning Cargo Ship

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tanked Again Today

    For the second day in a row, electric car giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) saw its stock tumble, as it continued to be rocked by investor worries over a renewed risk of conflict between Russia and Ukraine, rising interest rates in the U.S., the expansion of a recent Model 3 and Model Y recall into China, and of course -- Hitlergate. Tesla stock is down 3.6% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. In a lengthy piece out this morning, iconic business news publication Barron's explains how yesterday's steep sell-off of Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) stock (Albemarle is a producer of lithium, used to manufacture the electric car batteries that power Tesla's vehicles) could foreshadow an era of declining profitability at the carmaker.

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

    Ford is considering separating its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations, Bloomberg reported Friday.

  • Stocks: DraftKings, Shake Shack, Deere turn lower after reporting earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how the market is responding to earnings reports from DraftKings, Shake Shack, and Deere.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch once said that "everyone is a long-term investor until the market goes down." Instead of blindly panicking, investors should stick with well-run companies that are firmly profitable, generate stable growth, and trade at reasonable valuations. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, should remain a top tech stock for decades because its ecosystem is nearly inescapable.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Why Appian Stock Was Climbing Today

    Appian's cloud subscription revenue, which it considers to be its most important metric, grew 39% to $51.2 million, and overall revenue, which includes term licenses and professional services, rose 29% to $105 million, easily beating the analyst consensus at $95.3 million. Net retention rate was 116%, showing existing customers spent 16% more on Appian products, and the number of customers spending more than $1 million annually rose from 55 to 75, a sign that it's both landing bigger customers and persuading existing customers to ramp up spending. On the bottom line, Appian's adjusted loss per share expanded from $0.03 to $0.16, but that still topped expectations at a per-share loss of $0.23.

  • Redfin Stock Sinks. This Analyst Is ‘Throwing in the Towel.’

    Redfin says it expects to report a loss in the first quarter of $115 million to $125 million. Analysts at RBC downgrade the stock.