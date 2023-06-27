Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.185

The board of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.185 per share on the 24th of July. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.7%.

Andersons' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, prior to this announcement, Andersons' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 15.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Andersons Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.74. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.3% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Andersons has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Andersons' Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Andersons might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Andersons that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

