Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.185

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.185 per share on the 20th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Andersons' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, Andersons' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 93.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Andersons Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.427 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.74. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.7% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. In the last five years, Andersons' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 7.9% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Andersons' Dividend

Overall, we think Andersons is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Andersons that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

