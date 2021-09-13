U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.75
    +20.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,767.00
    +160.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,501.25
    +59.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.20
    +16.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.60
    +0.88 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.19 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    +0.77 (+4.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0930
    +0.1830 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,457.59
    -1,511.75 (-3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.01
    -73.74 (-6.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,066.23
    +37.03 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Andes Wealth Technologies Named Winner in the Risk Tolerance/Client Profiling Category in the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Awards

·2 min read

BOSTON, Sept 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andes Wealth Technologies, an innovative wealth technology company, announced today that it has won the WealthManagement.com 2021 Industry Award in the Risk Tolerance/Client Profiling category.

Andes Wealth Technologies Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Andes Wealth Technologies)
Andes Wealth Technologies Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Andes Wealth Technologies)

Combining behavioral finance with Risk Tolerance Test, Andes platform takes the risk conversation to a whole new level.

Combining behavioral finance with its intuitive Risk Tolerance Test, Andes Wealth Platform takes the risk conversation to a whole new level. Its Risk Tolerance Test uses a single chart to map the investor's choice directly to one of the financial advisor's models, while behavioral finance helps investors identify their investor types and behavioral biases to help keep their emotions in perspective during market turmoil.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from WealthManagement.com," said Helen Yang, CFA, founder and CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies. "Risk tolerance tools are becoming a must-have for financial advisors and we are proud to provide the best-of-breed solution. We are also pleased to provide a way for financial advisors to use behavioral finance systematically to get to know clients really well."

In addition to winning the Risk Tolerance/Client Profiling category, Andes Wealth Technologies is also a finalist in the Portfolio Analytics category for its patent-pending deep analytics and visualizations.

Now in its seventh year, the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards is the only awards program to honor outstanding achievements by companies, individuals and organizations that support financial advisor success.

"The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success and excellence of firms like Andes Wealth Technologies that serve the financial advisor community," said David Armstrong, Editor-In-Chief of WealthManagement.com. "Congratulations on your achievement - we look forward to seeing you next year."

About Andes Wealth Technologies
Andes Wealth Technologies is the first company to combine behavioral finance with risk visualization to provide a new way to deliver wealth management services. Inspired by Dr. Andrew Lo from MIT and his Adaptive Markets Theory, Andes Wealth provides a comprehensive client onboarding and communication technology solution to help financial advisors differentiate and personalize services. Helen Yang, CFA, founder and CEO of Andes Wealth Technologies, shared the prestigious Harry Markowitz Award with Dr. Lo in 2011. Visit https://andeswealth.com to learn more.

About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build strong relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business - all from one site. Learn more about the WealthManagement 2021 Industry Awards at WealthiesCircle.com.

About Informa
Informa PLC is a leading international business to business information services group, operating in over 30 countries. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andes-wealth-technologies-named-winner-in-the-risk-toleranceclient-profiling-category-in-the-wealthmanagementcom-2021-industry-awards-301374801.html

SOURCE Andes Wealth Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell again Monday amid the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and the latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dragging on the gauge. Chin

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • AMC Stock: What Nobody Talks About

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is a widely popular stock, so it's easy to hear arguments from both sides on the company's prospects. Folks who think the stock price will go up will point to the fact that fundamentals have nothing to do with this stock; it's all about the supply and demand of shares outstanding. On the other hand, those who think the stock price will go down highlight the abundance of facts pointing to the company's deteriorating operating performance.

  • Stocks correction of 5%-10% likely by year end - Deutsche survey

    LONDON (Reuters) -An equity market correction of 5%-10% by the end of the year was the majority prediction in a September market sentiment survey published by Deutsche Bank on Monday, in the latest sign of market caution that the equity bull run will end. According to the report, conducted from Sept. 7-9 and covering over 550 market professionals globally, 58% of respondents said they expected an equity sell-off by the end of the year. Helped by vast amounts of stimulus from central banks, stocks have surged from the lows they reached in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic spooked markets and triggered a sharp drop in equities.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Traders Await U.S. CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares and U.S. futures climbed ahead of critical U.S. inflation data this week that traders will use to assess expectations about the timing of stimulus withdrawal and interest-rate hikes. The dollar edged higher and Treasury yields were little changed.Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced after the indexes ended last week in the red. Energy companies led gains in the Stoxx Europe 600 gauge as crude oil extended a rally to a six-week high. Industrial metals ro

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Beyond the Vaccine, Moderna Continues to Dazzle Investors

    The COVID-19 pandemic has seen its presence linger, with increased viral circulation causing mutations and variants to spring up. These new strains have underlined and cemented the need for effective vaccines, and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is considered to be at the forefront of that market. The biotech company has seen its valuation nearly double since mid-July, and due to its strong pipeline is now taking on more of a reputation as a “platform technology,” or disruption company. (See Moderna stock

  • Federal EV Incentives To Give Tesla, General Motors a Boost. America Is Catching Up.

    Now the Federal government is looking to give the electric vehicle industry another gear in its battle with traditional cars. EV buyers are looking at a $7,500 tax credit for buying a vehicle that plugs in. Any new fully battery electric car, essentially, qualifies for the $7,500 credit.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

    Income investors have an extra reason to be patient with their holdings since reinvested dividends can amplify their overall returns. In my view, Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are attractive options that meet that criterion. As the world's third-largest retailer (behind Walmart and Amazon), Costco's dominant industry position gives it a lot of staying power.