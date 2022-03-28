U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

ANDIS® BRIGHTER COMMUNITY SERIES DEBUTS SECOND MURAL INSTALLATION IN VENICE BEACH

·2 min read

ANDIS® INSPIRES THE COMMUNITY TO "CREATE YOUR WAY" WITH ITS SECOND ART INSTALLATION; POP-UP BARBERSHOP TO OFFER FREE HAIRCUTS TO THE PUBLIC ON MARCH 29, 2022

STURTEVANT, Wis., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis® Company, the leading barbering, styling and animal grooming tools brand, is excited to continue its Brighter Community series by bringing art and creative inspiration to the colorful beach city of Venice, California. Beginning March 29, 2022, spectators can view the hand-painted mural which encourages people to "create their way" with this second installation of the series.

Andis Company Creates Mural In Venice Beach, CA.
Andis Company Creates Mural In Venice Beach, CA.

The one-of-a-kind mural was designed and hand-painted painted by the team at Mural Art & Consulting and is a colorful depiction of creativity and playfulness all while highlighting the brand's barbering heritage. Andis Company's iconic Gold Master Cordless Clipper is at the center.

"The Andis Company is excited to bring our Brighter Community series to Venice, California, a city steeped in surf, sport and car culture," said Angie Vlasaty Peterson, the company's Vice President of Marketing. "We know creativity makes the world a better place and this mural celebrates the vibrancy of our brand's creators, especially the barbers and stylists who create in the shop or salon every day. We created the Brighter Community Series to encourage those creators that are all around us — to stand out, make a difference. We hope this mural inspires everyone that walks past it."

In honor of the mural debut, Andis will host a pop-up barbershop with three Andis barber/stylists offering complimentary haircuts to the public on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 11:00 a.m.4:30 p.m. PST located @ 32 17th Ave Venice, CA 9029.

The Andis® Company mural is on display in the soul of Venice Beach, California, located on Venice Art Walls @ 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291 from March 29May 24, 2022.

For more information about Andis Company and the brand's product offerings, please visit andis.com. To keep up with Andis Company and see how others #CREATEYOURWAY, follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook

About Andis® Company
Andis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe. The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com.

CONTACT: Isabela Farinella
ifarinella@evokebrands.com
608-733-9438

Andis Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Andis Company)
Andis Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Andis Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andis-brighter-community-series-debuts-second-mural-installation-in-venice-beach-301511424.html

SOURCE Andis Company

