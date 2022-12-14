U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

ANDIS® COMPANY UNVEILS CENTENNIAL beSPOKE™ TRIMMER

·3 min read

ANDIS COMMEMORATES 100 YEARS OF BRAND INNOVATION WITH FORWARD-THINKING CENTENNIAL TRIMMER FEATURING WIRELESS INDUCTION CHARGING.

STURTEVANT, Wis., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andis Company, a leading manufacturer of barbering, styling, and grooming tools, is thrilled to announce today the launch of the Centennial beSPOKE Trimmer. The latest trimmer in its portfolio is designed specifically for professionals who are inspired by precision design to create custom looks. The beSPOKE trimmer uses the latest technology, including revolutionary induction charging and next-level design, to pay homage to the brand's leadership in innovation on its centennial anniversary.

Centennial beSPOKE™ Trimmer
Centennial beSPOKE™ Trimmer

"The beSPOKE Trimmer commemorates our 100th anniversary and ushers in the next century of Andis," said co-CEO Matt Andis. "The premium Z-Blade celebrates the legacy of Andis as a quality blade manufacturer, while the wireless induction charging represents our relentless drive to innovate and help our creators take their artistry to the next level."

The beSPOKE Trimmer's design is a nod to the future with an ergonomic shape, sleek lines, and a modern, metallic color palette toasting Andis Company's spectacular history. But what's most unique is the tool's wireless charging technology. The induction charging stand provides convenient, wireless charging, proudly displays your trimmer, and is compatible with other induction charging Qi-compatible devices, such as your phone.

"The beSPOKE Trimmer embodies who Andis is as a brand. By infusing innovation, modern trends, and premium color schemes, along with truly understanding advancements to solve daily challenges that our barbers and stylists face, the beSPOKE trimmer is a combination of sleek design and leading-edge technology," said Angie Vlasaty Peterson, Andis VP of Marketing.

Like all Andis tools, the beSPOKE delivers power and precision with a high-speed rotary motor and lithium-ion battery providing 1.5 hours of cordless freedom to create. Wrapped in an elegant champagne finish, the Andis Outliner Deep-Tooth GTX-Z Blade delivers crisp visibility for tight lines, slick fades, and top-notch design work. The blade's aggressive, zero-gap setting delivers a razor-like finish.

Available at authorized Andis dealers and online (MSRP $250.00), the beSPOKE Trimmer includes a premium induction charging stand, phone charging clip, 4 attachment combs, a power supply cord, and a one-year warranty.

With its sleek, ergonomic shape designed for all hand sizes and next-level performance features, the beSPOKE Trimmer is sure to become the next go-to trimmer for barbers and stylists. Learn more about the new tool at: https://andis.com/centennial

Connect with Andis Company on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe.  The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com.

Christian Scillian
(313) 919-1535
cscillian@evokebrands.com

Andis Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Andis Company)
Andis Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Andis Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andis-company-unveils-centennial-bespoke-trimmer-301702419.html

SOURCE Andis Company

