Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.'s (TSE:AND) market cap touched CA$2.1b last week, benefiting both private companies who own 52% as well as institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Andlauer Healthcare Group by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

52% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Andlauer Management Group Inc.)

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 52% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies gained the most after market cap touched CA$2.1b last week, while institutions who own 30% also benefitted.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Andlauer Healthcare Group.

Check out our latest analysis for Andlauer Healthcare Group

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Andlauer Healthcare Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Andlauer Healthcare Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Andlauer Healthcare Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Andlauer Healthcare Group. The company's largest shareholder is Andlauer Management Group Inc., with ownership of 52%. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.5% and 4.4% of the stock.

Story continues

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Andlauer Healthcare Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$70m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Andlauer Healthcare Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 52%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Andlauer Healthcare Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Andlauer Healthcare Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here