Andlauer Healthcare Group to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023

TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") will release its 2023 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Michael Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at: https://emportal.ink/3nEWG1H to receive an instant automated call back. Alternatively, you can dial (416) 764-8650 or (888) 664-6383 to reach a live operator that will join you into the call.

You can access a live webcast of the call under the Presentations & Events section of AHG's investor website at: www.andlauerhealthcare.com/andlauer-healthcare-presentations-events

To access a replay of the conference call, dial 416-764-8677 or (888) 390-0541, passcode: 258596 #. The replay will be available until May 11, 2023. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the conclusion of the call.

AHG's Annual Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held virtually via live webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AND2023. Shareholders will be able to listen to the Meeting live, submit questions and submit their vote while the Meeting is being held. Please refer to the Company's management information circular for further details on the Meeting agenda and how to participate.

About AHG

AHG is a leading and growing supply chain management company offering a robust platform of customized third-party logistics ("3PL") and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector. The Company's 3PL services include customized logistics, distribution and packaging solutions for healthcare manufacturers across Canada. AHG's specialized transportation services in Canada, including air freight forwarding, ground transportation, dedicated delivery and last mile services, provide a one-stop shop for clients' healthcare transportation needs. Through its complementary service offerings, available across a coast-to-coast distribution network, AHG strives to accommodate the full range of its clients' specialized supply chain needs on an integrated and efficient basis. The Company also provides specialized ground transportation services, primarily to the healthcare sector, across the 48 contiguous U.S. states. For more information on AHG, please visit: www.andlauerhealthcare.com

