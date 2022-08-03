'Andor' is coming to the Star Wars universe—find out how to watch it on Disney+

'Andor' is the next new Star Wars adventure coming to Disney+. Find out how to sign up today.

A heartfelt line uttered by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi could also be a mantra for how Disney has approached the Star Wars universe. From Boba Fett to Emporer Palpatine, the House of Mouse has been giving a second chance for fans to see more of the iconic characters from George Lucas's classic space western. Now, six years after the world saw him annihilated by the Death Star, Cassian Andor is back on Disney+.

Andor is the newest TV series based on the Star Wars universe coming to Disney+ this fall. Set to premiere on Wednesday, September 21, the 12-episode debut season (followed by an already-greenlit season two) will stream exclusively on Disney's platform. It's the same home as all of the theatrically-released Star Wars movies, animated shows including The Bad Batch and The Clone Wars, and the recently-released live-action series including The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What is Andor about?

Taking place before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor sees Diego Luna (Y tu mamá también) reprising his role as the scrappy Cassian Andor. Quick-witted and stealthy, Cassian starts to feel the grip of the Empire tighten on the galaxy and ruin the lives of the less fortunate. Motivated by a mysterious political figure (Stellan Skarsgård) and various other shifty scoundrels, Cassian starts to make moves against the Empire and soon ends up in the early stages of the Rebellion.

The series was created by Oscar-nominee Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton, The Bourne Legacy), who also co-wrote Rogue One. Along with Luna and Skarsgård, the cast also includes Adria Arjona (Morbius), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone) and Alex Ferns (The Batman). A more interesting casting is Genevieve O'Reilly (The Dry), reprising her role as the famed Rebel leader Mon Mothma from the original trilogy.

Where can you stream Andor?

You can watch Andor, along with all of the other Star Wars shows and movies, on Disney+. The streaming service is available via an internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more. Viewers can use the IMAX Enhanced filter on the Movies page to see all films available in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio, and select Disney+ movies will feature a tab labeled “Versions,” which will allow viewers to access either the IMAX Enhanced or Widescreen versions.

There's plenty more to watch on Disney+ after you've had your fill of space battles. There are entries from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the movie form of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the TV form of Ms. Marvel. There are also classic episodes of The Simpsons, nature documentaries produced by National Geographic and even music specials from Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. And all of that is on top of beloved Disney Channel shows and acclaimed Pixar movies!

How do you sign up for Disney+?

To stream those shows and movies, including Andor, you can sign up for Disney+ right now and pay a monthly subscription of $7.99. You can also get Disney+ for a year with an annual fee of $79.99. If you're a Hulu subscriber, you can add Disney+ to your payment plan for $2.99 a month.

You can watch Disney+ content on Apple devices, Android smartphones, Roku streaming sticks, Google Chromecast, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, LG TVs, Samsung tech, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC.

After checking out Turning Red, you can use Disney+ to see more of the studio’s animated classics like Aladdin, 101 Dalmations, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story and more. You can also rewatch classic Disney Channel shows including Even Stevens, Kim Possible, Lizzie McGuire and plenty of others. After Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, Disney+ also features various Fox hits like Avatar, Ice Age and even select entries in the X-Men series.

