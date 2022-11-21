U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Andrée-Claude Bérubé appointed Executive Vice-President and General Counsel

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrée-Claude Bérubé to the role of Executive Vice-President and General Counsel, effective December 1, 2022. Based in Montreal, Ms. Bérubé will report to Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin and join the Executive Committee. She will be taking over leadership of SNC-Lavalin's Legal Affairs and Integrity team, as Charlene Ripley has decided to take on a new opportunity.

Andrée-Claude Bérubé joined SNC-Lavalin in 2020 as Associate General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She has been working closely with the Board of Directors and the business to improve the company's governance practices and move SNC-Lavalin closer to best-in-class standards. She has recently led the Legal team's strategic transformation, implementing digital technologies and efficiency-driven initiatives to better serve the business.

"I would like to welcome Andrée-Claude to our leadership team. Since her arrival at SNC-Lavalin, she has successfully led various key initiatives while demonstrating outstanding leadership skills", said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "Her international experience, expertise as well as her understanding of our Company and industry will surely contribute to the achievement of our global strategic plan presented at SNC-Lavalin's 2021 Investor Day."

Prior to joining SNC-Lavalin, she was Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Sherritt International Corporation, a global mining and refining company. Over ten years, she held various leadership positions in Toronto, Madagascar, and Cuba. Before Sherritt, she also spent ten years with international law firm McCarthy Tétrault, providing commercial and regulatory counsel, more specifically in environmental and energy law.

Charlene Ripley

Since joining SNC-Lavalin in 2019, Ms. Ripley played a key role in supporting SNC-Lavalin's transformation, particularly in the strategic transformation of the Legal team, and resolving long-standing litigation matters. "I would like to thank Charlene for her unwavering commitment and support over the last three years. We were fortunate to benefit from her experience and expertise at a time where our leadership team was laying the groundwork for our Company's new strategic direction. I wish her all the best in the future", concluded Ian L. Edwards.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, technology and data to design, deliver and operate the most complex projects. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital – and delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at snclavalin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/21/c2711.html

