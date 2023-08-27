Andrada Mining Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£9.83m (down 28% from FY 2022).

Net loss: UK£7.75m (loss widened by UK£6.94m from FY 2022).

UK£0.006 loss per share (further deteriorated from UK£0.001 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Andrada Mining Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 11%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 60%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 43% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in the United Kingdom are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the British Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 2.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Andrada Mining that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.