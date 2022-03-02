Andrea Jemison-Smith is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NORTHVILLE, Mich., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Jemison-Smith is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Executive for her work in the Engineering field, and in acknowledgment of her excellent work at Stellantis. With over 20 years of experience in the Manufacturing and Engineering industry, Andrea Jemison-Smith holds a vast array of knowledge within her chosen profession.

As the Senior Torque Manager at Stellantis/FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ms. Jemison-Smith sets torque integrity standards, and manages the procedural operations for fastening systems in the company's North American locations. Stellantis is a global vehicle company that provides sustainable solutions for customers, offering a full line of luxury, premium, and passenger vehicles. Beginning this role in 2014, she manages vehicle launches, and creates procedure guides to prepare for the global product launches. She works with FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, MI, one of the many branches of Stellantis.

Ms. Jemison-Smith attributes her success to the strong work ethic she learned from her parents, as well as to a high school aptitude test that steered her in the direction of a career in Science and Math.

In pursuit of her higher education, she first attended Tennessee State University from 1987-1989, and then continued her education at Lawrence Technological University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1993. Here she was involved with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, in which she still volunteers with today.

She began her professional career in 1993 with the Ford Motor Company, where she excelled as a Manufacturing Engineer and Torque Senior Lead. She worked with Ford Motor Company for more than two decades before leaving in 2014.

Highly involved in her community, she is a Deacon at her church, a United Way Worldwide supporter, and is certified as a Six Sigma Black Belt. Ms. Jemison-Smith is also a volunteer for the Detroit High School Stem Program and remains involved with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

She has been recognized as a Top Executive by Marquis Who's Who and as a Woman of Color in STEM at a STEM Conference, along with many other awards and honors throughout her career.

Looking to the future, Ms. Jemison-Smith plans to start her own business of procedural writing, accreditation, and ISO standards, and is researching procedural writing and testing methods for cannabis products.

