Andreas Eschbach to Present at the 2022 AIChE Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety

·3 min read

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® digital manufacturing software for the pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing sectors, is pleased to announce that eschbach Founder and CEO Andreas Eschbach will present at the 2022 AIChE Virtual Spring Meeting and Global Congress on Process Safety. The annual event is being held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas from April 10-14.

What: How to standardize Historian Data to Empower Plant Workers and Boost Overall Equipment Effectiveness
When: Tuesday, April 12 at 11:45 - 12:15
Where: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center - 213AB
Synopsis: Learn how one of the world's largest crop science companies created a global standard to share data with their manufacturing teams, using PI Asset Framework and Event Frames. See how Shiftconnector io.Performance became a driver for standardization while empowering plant workers and OpEx-Engineers to shorten batch cycle times and boost asset performance.

The session will reveal best practices on the technical aspects as well as on how to drive standardization across a global manufacturing enterprise by creating value. The session will feature a live demo of Shiftconnector io.Performance consuming PI Event Frames to monitor the performance of an active ingredient manufacturing plant. It shows how OEE data is validated by the shift team and contextualized with relevant human knowledge.

Key Learnings:

  • Best practices: How one of the world's largest crop science companies creates value from standardizing data with the PI System

  • Shiftconnector io.Performance as a driver for global data standardization

  • Batch cycle time and OEE tracking with PI Event Frames and Shiftconnector io.Performance

  • Adding context from the plant workforce to PI data

  • Reporting and visualization or continuous improvement

Speaker BIO

Andreas Eschbach is the founder and CEO of the software company eschbach (www.eschbach.com) and inventor of the industry-leading platform Shiftconnector. The Plant Process Management (PPM) software helps production teams stay safe and work smarter through better information sharing and collaboration. Holding a degree in computer science, Andreas draws his practical experience from leading a variety of international software projects for leading chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies. He holds a seat on the Forbes Technology Council and is well connected worldwide. His company is headquartered in southern Germany with US offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, BASF, and Roche. For more information visit eschbach.com.

About AIChE

AIChE is a professional society of more than 60,000 members in more than 110 countries. Its members work in corporations, universities and government using their knowledge of chemical processes to develop safe and useful products for the benefit of society. Through its varied programs, AIChE continues to be a focal point for information exchange on the frontier of chemical engineering research in such areas as nanotechnology, sustainability, hydrogen fuels, biological and environmental engineering, and chemical plant safety and security. More information about AIChE is available at www.aiche.org.

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine
Ripple Effect Communications
dawn@rippleeffectpr.com
Tel. 617-536-8887

SOURCE: eschbach



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690676/Andreas-Eschbach-to-Present-at-the-2022-AIChE-Spring-Meeting-and-Global-Congress-on-Process-Safety

