Andreas Reitmeier Bought 12% More Shares In Rome Resources

Potential Rome Resources Ltd. (CVE:RMR) shareholders may wish to note that insider Andreas Reitmeier recently bought CA$300k worth of stock, paying CA$0.20 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rome Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Klaus Eckhof for CA$800k worth of shares, at about CA$0.20 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.23. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 17.37m shares for CA$3.9m. On the other hand they divested 1.19m shares, for CA$270k. Overall, Rome Resources insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around CA$0.22. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Rome Resources

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Rome Resources insiders own about CA$10m worth of shares (which is 49% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Rome Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Rome Resources. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Rome Resources (including 2 which shouldn't be ignored).

