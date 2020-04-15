Andreessen Horowitz-Backed Startup Carta to Cut Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- Carta Inc., a startup that makes software to manage equity stakes in other startups, is cutting more than 100 employees, the latest technology company to shrink its workforce during the pandemic.

The company is also in talks to raise fresh funding, people familiar with the matter said. It is targeting raising potentially about $200 million or so and is speaking to existing investors including Tribe and Lightspeed Venture Partners, they added, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

One valuation being discussed with investors could value Carta at $3 billion, a major bump from its $1.8 billion worth last year. These funding plans haven’t been finalized and could still change. Carta, Tribe and Lightspeed declined to comment on funding talks.

“Today we are going to lay off 161 Carta employees which is 16% of our company,” Carta Chief Executive Officer Henry Ward wrote in a memo to employees that was viewed by Bloomberg.

Ward added that a “slower economy” affects different parts of the business and it tried to figure out the right headcount in each department that it could support with fewer customers.

“We exist only because our customers exist and allow us to serve them. And when our customers suffer we suffer too,” Ward wrote.

Carta will provide three-months pay and health-care coverage until the end of the year for the affected employees.

Startups have been hit particularly hard during the crisis. An estimated 23,000 employees were let go at 241 startups since March 11, when the the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. That figure comes from Layoffs.fyi, a tracker that measures publicly announced job cuts. The actual total is likely far higher because not all companies have made public announcements.

San Francisco-based Carta counts Marc Andreessen, a co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz as a backer and board member. Carta, previously known as EShares, declined to comment further.

The company, founded in 2012, helps venture capitalists, as well as startup employees, track and manage the shares that they own. Companies also use to manage other aspects of their stock, such as fair-market valuations and secondary sales. It has been trying to build a private stock market.

Last year the financial technology company raised a $300 million round of funding led by Andreessen Horowitz at a $1.8 billion valuation.

