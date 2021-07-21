U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.50
    +9.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,537.00
    +137.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,702.50
    -20.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.10
    +16.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.39
    +1.19 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    -12.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2430
    +0.0340 (+2.81%)
     

  • Vix

    19.03
    -3.47 (-15.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2720
    +0.4120 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,535.30
    +1,853.69 (+6.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    756.65
    +54.44 (+7.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,993.25
    +112.12 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

Andreessen Horowitz funds Vitally’s $9M round for customer experience software

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Customer success company Vitally raised $9 million in Series A funding from Andreessen Horowitz to continue developing its SaaS platform automating customer experiences.

Co-founder and CEO Jamie Davidson got the idea for Vitally while he was at his previous company, Pathgather. As chief customer officer, he was looking at tools and “was underwhelmed” by the available tools to automate repetitive tasks. So he set out to build one.

The global pandemic thrust customer satisfaction into the limelight as brands realized that the same ways they were engaging with customers had to change now that everyone was making the majority of their purchases online. Previously, a customer service representative may have managed a dozen accounts, but nowadays with product-led growth, they tackle a portfolio of thousands of customers, Davidson told TechCrunch.

New York-based Vitally, founded in 2017, unifies all of that customer data into one place and flows it through an engine to provide engagement insights, like what help customers need, which ones are at risk of churning and which to target for expanded revenue opportunities. Its software also provides automation to balance workflow and steer customer success teams to the tasks with the right customers so that they are engaging at the correct time.

Andreessen approached Davidson for the Series A, and he liked the alignment in customer success vision, he said. Including the new funding, Vitally raised a total of $10.6 million, which includes $1.2 million in September 2019.

From the beginning, Vitally was bringing in strong revenue growth, which enabled the company to focus on building its platform and hold off on fundraising.

“A Series A was certainly on our mind and road map, but we weren’t actively fundraising,” Davidson said. “However, we saw a great fit and great backing to help us grow. Tools have lagged in the customer success area and how to manage that. Andreessen can help us scale and grow with our customers as they manage the thousands of their customers.”

Davidson intends to use the new funding to scale Vitally’s team across the board and build out its marketing efforts to introduce the company to the market. He expects to grow to 30 by the end of the year to support the company’s annual revenue growth — averaging 3x — and customer acquisition. Vitally is already working with big customers like Segment, Productboard and Calendly.

As part of the investment, Andreessen general partner David Ulevitch is joining the Vitally board. He saw an opportunity for the reimagining of how SaaS companies delivered customer success, he told TechCrunch via email.

Similar to Davidson, he thought that customer success teams were now instrumental to growing SaaS businesses, but technology lagged behind market need, especially with so many SaaS companies taking a self-serve or product-led approach that attracted more orders than legacy tools.

Before the firm met Vitally, it was hearing “rave reviews” from its customers, Ulevitch said.

“The feedback was overwhelmingly positive and affirmed the fact that Vitally simply had the best product on the market since it actually mapped to how businesses operated and interacted with customers, particularly businesses with a long-tail of paying customers,” he added. “The first dollar into a SaaS company is great, but it’s the renewal and expansion dollars that really set the winners apart from everyone else. Vitally is in the best position to help companies get that renewal, help their customers expand accounts and ultimately win the space.”

SaaS needs to take a page out of the crypto playbook

 

