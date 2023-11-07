Andreessen Horowitz Leads $60 Million AI Fintech Investment

(Bloomberg) -- Black Ore Technologies Inc., a startup building artificial intelligence tools for the financial services industry, is emerging from stealth with a $60 million funding round, the company plans to announce Tuesday.

Austin-based Black Ore is the latest AI startup to raise millions while still in its very early stages. Last October, London-based Stability AI raised a $101 million seed round. And earlier this year, Paris-based Mistral AI raised $113 million in its first funding deal. Typical seed and Series A rounds, meaning a company’s very early financings, are less than $20 million, according to PitchBook data.

Andreessen Horowitz and Oak HC/FT, led the funding round for Black Ore, which is a combined seed and Series A. Other investors include General Catalyst, Peter Thiel-backed Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures and SV Angel, along with fintech executives including PayPal Holdings Inc. co-founder Max Levchin. The company declined to share its valuation.

Founded by fintech entrepreneurs Eyal Shinar and Pavel Kapovski, Black Ore makes a platform aimed at helping streamline tasks for accountants and other financial services professionals. On Tuesday, the startup announced its first product, called Tax Autopilot. The tool uses AI to study federal and state tax codes and regulations in order to simplify the tax preparation and review processes for accountants, the company said.

“CPAs know AI can significantly increase efficiency and enable more strategic revenue-generating work,” said Shinar, the company’s chief executive officer. “However, we know that firms have for years seen technology providers fall short of their promises of innovation and greater efficiency.”

Black Ore currently has 20 employees. The company said the cash influx will be used to grow its customer base, hire more people (including in AI and machine learning) and develop new products. Future product offerings will tackle additional financial services like wealth management and insurance.

--With assistance from Edward Ludlow.

