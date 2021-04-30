U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

Andreessen Horowitz plans $1 billion cryptocurrency VC fund - FT

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The exchange rates and logos of Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Monero are seen on the display of a cryptocurrency ATM in Zurich

(Reuters) - Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz is looking to raise a fund of as much as $1 billion to invest in cryptocurrencies and crypto start-ups, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The new fund is aiming to raise between $800 million and $1 billion from investors, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Andreessen Horowitz did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news of the development comes as cryptocurrencies surge in value this year, with a clutch of top-tier firms including Tesla Inc diving into the space.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana; Editing by Aditya Soni)

  • Coinbase Backer Parlays ‘Fantasy’ Bet Into $4.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Before his bet on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. became a multi-billion-dollar exit, Union Square Ventures co-founder Fred Wilson compared Bitcoin to science fiction.“We may be completely wrong, it may be a fantasy,” he said at a marketing conference in May 2013. That was shortly after he had invested $2.5 million in Coinbase, the U.S.’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, where people can buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital tokens such as Ethereum and Litecoin. “It’s straight out of a sci-fi novel, but sci-fi novels are the best things you can read if you want to invest,” Wilson said. “It’s a gut bet.”Eight years later, Wilson’s wager became Union Square’s most profitable exit. Earlier this month, Coinbase listed on Nasdaq and soared to $328.28 a share, catapulting the company’s valuation on a fully diluted basis to about $86 billion. That’s a ten-fold increase from its last public funding round in 2018 and valued Union Square’s stake at $4.6 billion by the end of the first trading day.Wilson will have to listen carefully to his gut to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market and Coinbase’s rocky debut. But the large volume of cryptocurrency trading is good for boosting Coinbase’s revenue, and Bitcoin has been rallying again after hitting its lowest level since early March. Wilson has said that “one of the hardest things in managing a venture capital portfolio is managing your big winners.” On the day of the Coinbase listing, Union Square Ventures sold 4.7 million shares for $1.8 billion, according to securities filings.Coinbase isn’t Wilson’s first foray into a nascent technology trend but it’s certainly the largest payout. His New York-based venture capital firm has invested in more than 100 businesses and has had 10 public exits since the firm’s inception in 2003. Nine of those have reaped billion-dollar valuations on the day of their stock market debut, according to data from PitchBook and Securities and Exchange Commission filings compiled by Bloomberg.Wilson was an early believer in the social networks that defined the 2010s and oversaw Union Square’s biggest successes, including Twitter Inc.’s $24 billion valuation after the company went public in 2013, boosting the value of the firm’s stake to $1.2 billion, online gaming company Zynga Inc.’s $7 billion IPO in 2011 and Tumblr’s $1.1 billion purchase by Yahoo!.“Fred is driven by intellectual curiosity,” said Zynga founder and chairman Mark Pincus. “He didn’t get involved for the money.”Wilson declined to be interviewed for this article saying he doesn’t “think investors should be the focus of attention when the entrepreneurs and management create all of the value.”Union Square’s latest iteration of its investment philosophy homes in on companies with strong communities that “broaden access to knowledge, capital and well-being,” according to the firm’s website. “Coinbase is at the center of this” said Angela Lee, chief innovation officer at Columbia Business School where she teaches venture capital and leadership courses. “Most venture capital firms deviate from their investment thesis. Union Square is very disciplined. They’re very smart about taking a trend and breaking it into components.”Wilson began investing in 1987 at Euclid Partners, a small venture capital firm in New York, recalling it “wasn’t a stellar start” to his career, he wrote in his blog in 2008. Then the internet came along. Wilson co-founded Flatiron Partners with Jerry Colonna in 1996 and together they invested $150 million into early stage internet deals that turned into $750 million in the span of three years, according to Wilson’s blog post. “We were undisciplined and not diversified,” Colonna said in an interview. “We were a little too enthusiastic.” Colonna is now the CEO of executive coaching firm Reboot.io, where his work was described in a Wired article as: “This man makes founders cry.”Flatiron folded in 2001 during the dot-com bust, but Wilson carried those lessons to Union Square, Colonna said. “Fred’s not a Vegas gambler. He doesn’t throw darts at the wall and doesn’t just tag along to other people’s investments.”Wilson’s belief in connecting ideas, people and experiences on the internet through networks was in motion even before social media startups made it into his portfolio. The native New Yorker’s networking ethos was born out of the post-dot-com bubble era that ushered in early social networking startups or “Web 2.0” companies like Friendster, Orkut and Tribe.net. His views were first put into practice when he started his popular blog, AVC, in September 2003, shortly before he co-founded Union Square with Brad Burnham.Though his early posts revolved around family, hobbies and music, the blog expanded into tech, business and management and became a vehicle for sourcing investment ideas and connecting with entrepreneurs, he said in a March 2006 episode with Businessweek’s Cutting Edge podcast. “The process of writing helps me crystallize my thoughts about what’s interesting and what’s not interesting, what’s potentially strategic and what’s potentially risky about a particular sector.”One of Wilson’s earliest musings on cryptocurrency was in 2011, when he wrote that “an alternative currency with roots in peer to peer networks and based on an algorithm that is transparent to everyone is an idea whose time has come.” Union Square’s founding theory of seeking out emerging, fast-growing online communities has since evolved beyond original social media to include other blockchain and cryptocurrency startups like Stacks 2.0, an open network for decentralized apps and contracts on the blockchain, and even CryptoKitties, an Ethereum-based virtual game that allows players to adopt, raise, and trade virtual cats that kickstarted the craze for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.Coinbase’s breakthrough listing was the buzziest investment in recent years for Wilson, whose enthusiasm has been more measured compared with crypto evangelists like investor Mike Novogratz or the Winklevoss brothers who started the Gemini digital asset exchange.In January 2018, Wilson wrote about locking in profits at a time when Bitcoin was taking off. “I know that many crypto holders think that selling anything is a mistake. And it might be. Or it might not be. You just don’t know,” he said. By the end of that year, Bitcoin had plunged over 70%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Decline From All-Time Highs; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped from a record as traders assessed corporate earnings, economic data showing potential inflation pressures and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official. The dollar climbed.Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell, with energy and technology shares leading losses. Twitter Inc. sank as the social media company posted a sluggish start to the year in its advertising business. Despite living up to Wall Street’s profit expectations, Chevron Corp. slid after disappointing investors who were anticipating a revival of buybacks.Read: Big Oil Is Boosting ETF Returns and ESG Funds Are No ExceptionSigns of excess risk taking in markets show it’s time to start debating a reduction in bond purchases, said Robert Kaplan, president of the Dallas Fed, breaking ranks with Chairman Jerome Powell. Data showed personal incomes soared in March by the most in monthly records back to 1946, powered by fiscal stimulus. A key measure of consumer prices that the Fed officially uses for its target had the biggest increase since 2018.With the S&P 500 rallying more than 10% in the first four months of 2021, the adage of “sell in May and go away” may be on many investors’ minds. However, JPMorgan Chase & Co. urged traders to get ready for a revival of the reflation trade as the economic reopening gathers pace. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse Group AG’s Jonathan Golub raised his forecast for the stock benchmark, citing a “red-hot economy fueling earnings.”Still, for Ralph Bassett, head of North American equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments, companies have done so well that the market is getting to a point where a lot of that optimism may be priced in.“The setup is very good, but with multiples where they are, the upside risks are just really becoming less likely at this stage,” he said.The S&P 500 has had better months, but never before has a rally been so widespread, according to one measure tracked by Bloomberg. During 18 sessions in April through trading on Thursday, 95% or more of the index’s members traded above their 200-day moving average.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 2:45 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%The euro fell 0.8% to $1.2026The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.3820The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 109.28 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.20%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $64 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chesapeake Seeks to Sell South Texas Shale Assets for $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp., the once mighty shale explorer that exited bankruptcy earlier this year, is seeking to sell oil-producing assets in South Texas for as much as $2 billion, according people familiar with the plan.The Oklahoma City-based producer is working with a pair of advisers to offer the assets in the Eagle Ford shale, said the people, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.Once known for its aggressive growth through acquisitions during the shale boom, Chesapeake joined other producers in filing for bankruptcy protection last year after the pandemic devastated demand for energy. When the company exited restructuring in February, CEO Doug Lawler declared it was “a new era for shale.”The potential sale comes at a time when the company has announced Lawler is departing on April 30, after eight years with the company.Reuters reported the plan for the Eagle Ford shale assets earlier. Chesapeake declined to comment.In 2018, Lawler oversaw a deal to buy 420,000 acres of leases from Houston-based Wildhorse Resources in the eastern end of the Eagle Ford, known as the Brazos Valley.The shale driller also owns and operates 220,000 acres of oil and natural gas leases in the western end of the Eagle Ford.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Federer-Backed Shoemaker Said to Eye IPO at $5 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- On AG, the Swiss sports-shoe maker backed by tennis great Roger Federer, has started preparations for an initial public offering that could value the business at about $5 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.The Zurich-based company plans to list as soon as the autumn, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. On is working with banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co., the people said.On is considering listing in the U.S., the people said. No final decisions have been made, and details of the potential transaction could change, they said.A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on any IPO plans, while adding that business has progressed very successfully in spite of Covid-19 as the need for people to be active in fresh air is increasing after months of restrictions. Representatives for the banks declined to comment. Reuters reported details of the potential listing earlier Friday, citing unidentified people.Founded in 2010, On touts a proprietary cushioning technology as its selling point. Its running shoes have hollow tube-like attachments made of rubber or foam on the outsoles that promise runners a soft landing, while locking firm when taking off -- a patented technology called Cloudtec.Federer became a shareholder of On in 2019, and last year the company unveiled a shoe he helped design. “The Roger” is an all-white tennis-inspired sneaker made with faux leather and Cloudtec instead of rubber soles.Read more: Stilettos Become $4,400 Sneakers While Fashion Remains CasualFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple Stock Hits Buy Point After Blowout Quarter But Reverses On Cautious Guidance

    Apple stock hit a buy point on Thursday after the consumer electronics giant posted a blowout March-quarter earnings report. But Apple's cautious guidance dampened investor enthusiasm.

  • Analysts Bet on These 2 Biotech Stocks; See Over 50% Upside Potential

    Investors are always on the lookout for the best returns, and seeking stocks with potential for great upside. At first glance, biotech stocks wouldn’t seem to be great candidates for success – they come along with high overheads and expensive product research, and long lead times before taking anything to market. But that hasn’t stopped investors from putting money into highly speculative biotech companies. The keys here are a willingness to shoulder some risk, and an understanding that success will be based not on traditional factors like earnings and sales metrics but on clinical trial results and governmental regulatory decisions. Investors in biotech stocks need to find targets with positive catalysts on the near- to mid-term horizon, including promising drug candidates and/or novel approaches to unmet medical needs. Find these, invest patiently, and wait – the upside potential is often immense. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve found two clinical-stage biotech companies which fit that profile. Let’s take a look at their details, along with recent commentary from Wall Street’s analysts. Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) We’ll start with Viracta, a clinical stage biotech firm focused on the treatment of Epstein-Barr related cancers. E-B is one of the most common virus infections found in humans; it is part of the herpes family of viruses, is known as the cause of infectious mono – and has been reliably linked to a range of cancers, including various lymphomas, and gastric and nasopharyngeal cancers. Estimates are that 90% or more of the world population carries the virus, and it results in more than 250,000 viral-related cancers annually. Clearly, finding a targeted treatment for cancers caused by a nearly ubiquitous viral infection will have a strong impact on public health. Viracta has one drug candidate in its research program, nanatinostat. This candidate has been granted a Fast Track Designation by the FDA for use in combination with the anti-viral drug valganciclovir as a treatment for EBV+ lymphoid malignancies. In combination, nanatinostat targets the viral genome and induces a specific genetic expression; the anti-viral then disrupts the DNA replication cycle and kills the tumor. Results in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials were positive, and a further clinical trial, the NAVAL-1 pivotal trial, is planned for later this year. In addition to the Fast Track Designation, the nanatinostat/valganciclovir combination has also received Orphan Drug Designations in the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, plasmablastic lymphoma, and post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder. These programs are still in pre-clinical research phases, with a Phase 1b/2 clinical study scheduled for 2H21. Earlier this year, Viracta completed a merger with Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, an all-stock deal that ended with Viracta shareholders owning 86% of the combined company, with 14% going to Sunesis investors. The merger will allow the combined company to focus on Viracta’s development pipeline – and it put the VIRX ticker on the NASDAQ. VIRX held over $120 million in cash and cash equivalents as of the merger closure on February 24. During the merger, Viracta gained ownership of two clinical-stage drugs in Sunesis’ pipeline. On March 23, Viracta announced that it had reached an agreement with XOMA by which XOMA purchased the future milestones and royalties of the Sunesis candidates. The purchase included an up-front payment of $13.5 million, along with up to $20 million in future payments based on a pre-commercialization, event-based milestone. The sale to XOMA allows Viracta to focus on the EBV+ nanatinostat pipeline. In a recent report on Viracta, Leerink analyst Andrew Berens said, “We think the drug will carve a niche in later lines of therapy, eventually moving earlier as physicians gain experience with the drug and company generates additional data. Could see some usage in patients who are unable to get full intensity standard of care because of EBV infection.” In a key point, the analyst adds, “This provides the company with multiple shots on goal, given that the pivotal NAVAL-1 trial, set to initiate in 2Q21, will simultaneously evaluate a number of cohorts.” Berens initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $18 price target, suggesting room for an 82% one-year upside. (To watch Berens’ track record, click here.) There are three reviews on file for this ticker, and they are unanimous – all recommend to Buy this stock. This clear positive outlook gives VIRX a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are selling for $9.89, and their $33 average price target implies an upside of 234%. (See Viracta’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Akouos, Inc. (AKUS) The next stock we’re looking at, Akouos, offers investors a chance to truly get in on the ground floor. This company’s work is still at the pre-clinical stage – but it offers a great deal of potential. Akouos has locked onto the fact that most hearing disorders are genetically based, and that current treatment is dependent on hearings aids and cochlear implants. The company is looking for a different approach, one not based on mechanical assistance. Akouos is developing a series of targeted adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-based gene therapies for hearing loss. That novel approach, if successful, will offer hearing loss patients a less invasive route for treatment. The AAV approach aims to put corrected copies of the affected genes directly into the inner ear, allowing the body to heal itself and restore hearing. This is a truly novel approach to the problem, and the work is still in its early phases. Akouos has six product candidates, at various levels of preclinical testing. Earlier this month, Akouos announced an important milestone in its AK-OTOF program. The drug candidate was granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA. These designations open pathways for faster regulatory review, as well as funding assistance. Akouos plans to submit its investigational new drug application (IND) for AK-OTOF in 1H22. On the business end, Akouos finished 2020 with over $308 million in cash on hand, and in February the company raised $105 million in gross proceeds from a Series B financing round. This comes after last summer’s IPO, held in June, in which the company put 14.375 million shares on the public market at $17 each. The IPO raised $244.4 million before expenses. These recent cash infusions bode well for Akouos’ ability to maintain its research programs; the company’s cash position has improved dramatically since December 2019, when it had just $25.1 million available. 5-star analyst Joseph Pantginis, of H.C. Wainwright, initiated coverage of this stock recently. Noting the company’s novel approach to a serious problem, he writes, “Akouos’ approach is promising in our belief, as it leverages synthetic AAV variants (known as ancestral AAV or AAVAnc) to provide the appropriate missing gene to the entire sensory epithelium in the inner ear with high efficiency. Importantly, the therapy is coupled with a novel, minimally invasive surgical delivery strategy which overcomes the common limitations associated with reaching the inner ear.” At the bottom line, Pantginis gives a bullish outlook: “We project Akouos emerging as a key player in the space. We see the company’s clear focus and innovative approach as highly competitive in the current landscape of hearing loss disorders.” The analyst initiated a Buy rating on AKUS, and his $25 price target indicates room for 57% share growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Pantginis’ track record, click here.) Akouos has been in the public markets for just 10 months, and in that time has picked up 5 analyst reviews. These break down 4 to 1 favoring the Buys against the Hold, and give the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. AKUS is trading for $15.96, with a $30 average price target suggesting a one-year upside potential of 88% from that level. (See Akouos’ stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Electric Car-Charging Business Is Doing Everything But Making Money

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s plan to wean U.S. drivers off fossil fuels requires massive investment in public charging stations to power the electric-car revolution. So far, none of the companies that deploy the equipment has figured out how to make a profit.The dilemma boils down to demand, and there’s a certain chicken-and-egg quality to it. Most electric-vehicle drivers charge their cars at home, so many public charging stations get little use. But lots of people still driving gasoline-powered cars won’t consider going electric until they see charging stations widely deployed, for fear that they will run out of juice on the road.Speculators are piling into the industry, convinced that boom times are around the corner, while short sellers and other skeptics warn that some of these companies will go belly-up long before they figure out how to make money. Biden’s plan to spend $15 billion to help create 500,000 more public stations by 2030 is feeding the optimism, with investors flocking to EV charging companies since his election. The risk is that the early movers will get badly burned, potentially souring capital markets on the industry for years to come.“It’s definitely going to require years of investment before they get any return,” said Chris Nelder, who has studied the economics of charging for the RMI energy research institute.Nelder is sure that electric-vehicle charging will eventually be profitable. But when that tipping point will arrive is one of the biggest questions hanging over charging companies.A decade into its existence, the industry is still hunting for a winning business model. Two of the more established names, Blink Charging Co. and Beam Global, made less than $10 million in revenue last year. That didn’t stop investors from sending Blink shares up more than 500% after Biden’s November win, and while it has come well off its peak the company’s market valuation is still north of $1.6 billion. Beam jumped more than 300%, though it has lost about half its value this year.The biggest U.S. company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc., just went public via a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Others including EVgo Services and Volta Industries Inc. are poised to follow.Fueling cars and trucks has always been a low-margin business, with gasoline stations making much of their money from selling snacks, coffee and cigarettes. The business is even tougher when it comes to EVs. Unless they live in dense cities like New York or San Francisco, drivers do the vast majority of charging at home -- their garage is their gas station. They use public chargers infrequently, with most vehicles offering more than enough range to complete daily errands without a topoff. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that 80% of EV charging happens at home.Another vexing issue is the nature of using parking spots to double as charging locations. If a customer pulls into a space in her apartment complex at 9 p.m. and hooks up to buy a few dollars’ worth of electricity, more often than not, she’ll leave her car there until going to work the next day. No one else can use that charger for the next 10 hours, regardless of when her car is done charging.Then there is the relatively small number of vehicles involved. Americans bought 259,000 new electric cars last year, a record according to BloombergNEF, but it’s still just 2% of total car and truck sales. And of those new EVs, 79% were made by Tesla Inc., which has its own branded network of “superchargers” that can’t be used by any other electric car. General Motors Co. said this week that it signed agreements with seven charging providers to make sure its EV drivers will have places to plug in.Tesla drivers are “close-looped into the Tesla network,” said BNEF analyst Ryan Fisher. “Where is the demand to plug into these other networks? It doesn’t exist.”The Biden administration hopes it can boost some of that demand with the proposed spending, part of its infrastructure plan now before Congress. Some of the money would go toward grants and incentive programs to install chargers, according to a fact sheet from the White House, and some would go toward research into lowering the cost of the chargers themselves.The charging companies are positioning themselves for profitability in different ways.ChargePoint sells stations and offers various degrees of operational support, but doesn’t get paid from the charging itself. A typical client might be a Silicon Valley company that offers its employees free charging at work as a perk. If a particular station gets little use, ChargePoint still gets paid.“I wouldn’t want a driver as a customer, because I think I’d starve to death,” said Pasquale Romano, ChargePoint’s chief executive officer, in an interview. “There’s not a lot of money in electricity.”Other companies, like EVgo, own the chargers they deploy and make money each time they’re used.Blink, meanwhile, takes both approaches at once. The company prefers to own and operate as many of its stations as possible, but if a property owner wants to buy the chargers from Blink outright, that’s fine, too. The biggest priority is locking up good sites in high-demand areas, according to CEO Michael Farkas.“Right now, this is a land grab,” Farkas said in an interview. “For us this is about getting as many locations as we can, and we’ll deal with profitability later.”Volta Industries, which plans to go public in a SPAC deal this year, adds advertising to the mix. Its chargers come with 55-inch digital screens. A grocery store can place chargers in its parking lot and bombard customers with ads for specific products inside.Beam Global offers a self-contained unit with a canopy of solar cells powering a battery and a charger. It doesn’t require digging up the parking lot to install a power line. “You can tell the world you’re driving on sunshine for free,” CEO Desmond Wheatley said in an interview.There’s good reason for Beam to focus on easy installation and self-generated power. The time and cost to install a grid-connected charging station can be significant, often involving construction permits and hooking up to the local utility. The equipment itself can range from less than $2,000 for a slower, basic charger to more than $100,000 for the most powerful models, according to BNEF. Increased production should bring down the hardware costs, but for now, they’re another reason some of the companies struggle to turn a profit.“It’s still early days,” said Colin Rusch, a senior analyst who covers the industry for Oppenheimer & Co. “Like with any early-stage industry, you’ve got to give it some time, until they get to scale.”(Adds GM agreement in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

