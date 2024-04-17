Andreessen Horowitz Raises $7.2B for New Funds, Second Gaming Fund Targeting Web3 Games Amongst Others

Prominent venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has announced the successful raising of $7.2 billion to be invested across various technology sectors, with a particular focus on gaming and artificial intelligence. It is worth noting that the firm's $4.5 billion crypto-focused fund did not receive any additional funding as part of this recent raise.

The largest portion of the raised capital, amounting to $3.75 billion, will be allocated to the firm's "Growth" venture strategy, which encompasses a collection of funds supporting early-stage startups. The "Infrastructure" strategy will receive $1.25 billion, while the "Apps" strategy will receive $1 billion, as stated in an official statement released on April 16.

Out of the remaining funds, $1.2 billion will be evenly divided between the "Games" fund, which focuses on gaming-related ventures, and the newly established "American Dynamism" fund. The latter is dedicated to investing in founders and companies that contribute to United States national interests in aerospace, defense, safety, education, and manufacturing.

The $600 million allocated to the Games fund will be utilized to establish a second fund dedicated to gaming, as stated by Andrew Chen, a general partner at a16z overseeing the Games Fund One. Chen expressed enthusiasm about supporting various aspects of the gaming industry, “from AI/infra, web3 games, VR/AR, 3D tooling, gamified apps, game studios, and much more.”

As part of their gaming-focused initiatives, a portion of the $600 million will be utilized in a16z's recently launched accelerator program. The program, set to commence in late July in Los Angeles, will provide a 12-week course to a maximum of 40 gaming startups, with each receiving $750,000 in funding.