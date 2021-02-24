U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,869.50
    -8.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,435.00
    -57.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,145.75
    -46.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.10
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.35
    -0.32 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    +0.15 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.59
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4173
    +0.0059 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.6830
    +0.4460 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,677.57
    +696.20 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.55
    +26.21 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,581.31
    -44.63 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Andrejs Liberts appointed as the member of the board of JSC “Grindeks”

Grindeks
·2 min read

Andrejs Liberts appointed as the member of the board of JSC “Grindeks”

JSC “Grindeks” informs, that based on decision of JSC “Grindeks” council, Andrejs Liberts has been appointed as the member of JSC “Grindeks” board.

A.Liberts was born in 1985, he has proven himself in pharmaceutical industry as a strong business development and sales professional. At the moment, he uses his professional skills and experience as the Commercial Director of JSC “Grindeks”, he is responsible for successful marketing, sales and logistics. He had previously succesfuly developed the business organization of JSC “Grindeks” subsidary company JSC “Kalceks”.

Earlier in his carrer he has been the Head of Good Manufacturing Practices assurance division, A. Liberts has also been the Head of the Quality Control Laboratory Stability research group and has worked in other important positions in the field of quality assurance.

A.Liberts has been working for “Grindeks” Group since 2007.

A.Liberts has graduated from the University of Latvia – Faculty of Business, Management and Economics, obtaining a master's degree in business management and the Faculty of Chemistry, obtaining a master’s degree in chemistry.

The Chairman of the Board Juris Hmelnickis and the member of the Board and Financial director Janis Romanovskis will continue their work in the Board of JSC “Grindeks”.

About “Grindeks” Group

“Grindeks” is an international pharmaceutical Group, and its main activities are research, development, production and sale of original products, generic medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The “Grindeks” Group consists of JSC “Grindeks” and its companies: JSC “Kalceks” in Latvia, JSC “Tallinn Pharmaceutical Plant” in Estonia, “HBM Pharma” s.r.o. in Slovakia, LLC “Grindeks Rus” in Russia and LLC “Namu Apsaimniekosanas projekti” in Latvia. Representative offices have been opened in 11 countries.

The main therapeutic groups of “Grindeks” are cardiovascular, central nervous system, anti-cancer and diabetes medicines. “Kalceks” specializes in medicines for the hospital segment. The product range consists of the original products Mildronate® (meldonium) and Ftorafur® (tegafur), generics as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In 2020 the Group exported its products to 93 countries. Major “Grindeks” markets are the European Union countries, Russia and other CIS countries, Israel, Canada and the USA.

Contacts:

Laila Klavina, JSC „Grindeks” Head of Communication Department
Phone: +37167083370, +37129256012
E-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv

www.grindeks.eu


