U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.36
    +16.32 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,913.33
    +96.41 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,477.20
    +82.26 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.04
    +5.56 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.60
    -0.72 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    +7.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    -0.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    +0.0058 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9200
    -0.0290 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0115 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2310
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,298.27
    -216.28 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.66
    -4.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,423.96
    -29.52 (-0.11%)
     

Andrena Raises $15 Million in Series A Funding, Advancing Its Mission to Provide Next-Gen & Affordable Internet for All

Andrena
·4 min read

High-speed Internet provider conquering the digital divide in underserved urban areas, with round led by Dragonfly Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrena, a company that provides high-speed residential and commercial Internet, today announced it has raised $15 million in Series A funding, to continue supplying affordable and reliable Internet solutions nationwide. The round was led by Dragonfly Capital, a global, crypto-focused investment firm, and was backed by existing investors Afore CapitalFJ LabsCastle Island VenturesChaos VenturesKohFounders, and J Ventures, as well as new investors Blockchange VenturesMoonshot Research, and EV3.

Andrena uses cutting-edge radio technology to create wireless networks by deploying a series of antennas to provide Internet across urban geographies. The company partners with real estate owners and property managers to provide affordable Internet to their residents, while simultaneously future-proofing properties with a connectivity fabric for smart-home technology. Andrena unlocks a unique end-to-end wireless delivery for building residents and operations, as well as the surrounding neighborhood. The result is a city-wide wireless network that provides building owners a next-gen Internet amenity at no cost to them, while providing an affordable, attractive Internet option for their residents and the surrounding community.

"The digital divide is a very real problem in communities across the US, and Andrena's mission is to tackle that problem directly by providing affordable and convenient Internet so consumers have immediate access to remote work, educational opportunities, telehealth, and more," said Neil Chatterjee, Co-Founder and CEO of Andrena. "In the process of building a new affordable Internet solution, we created a system that simultaneously caters to luxury apartments as well. We believe that solving the connectivity needs of both types of properties can usher in the next generation of Internet. With this new funding, we plan to expand our service to hundreds of thousands of households, continuing to bridge the gap between access and affordability, with a premium solution."

Andrena currently has operations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Florida, and will use this capital to rapidly expand to a national footprint in states including Tennessee, Texas, California, Georgia, Wisconsin, Ohio, and more.

"Just as electrification and the rise of the automobile industry were key drivers in ushering America into modernity a century ago, our firm similarly believes crypto is the connective tissue necessary to rewire the world today - which is all highly reliant on the ubiquity of high-speed Internet. Sadly, in the US alone, over 83 million people still lack access to more than one home Internet option," said Anirudh Pai, Partner at Dragonfly Capital, who led the investment. "We love the mission of Andrena, and the seamless experience they're providing for residents and commercial tenants, alike, in partnership with forward-thinking real estate property owners and managers. We believe the company's business model and mission will foster greater equity and inclusion, overall."

Last year, through a contract with the Jersey City Housing Authority, Andrena partnered with the city to provide public housing residents with a new affordable Internet option. The company also participates in the Federal Government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which helps eligible households pay for Internet service. The program is available for new and existing Andrena customers.

If you are a real estate manager or owner and are interested in learning more about bringing Andrena to your residents, please contact sales@andrena.com.

About Andrena

Andrena provides high-speed Internet starting at $25 per month, partnering with real estate to use rooftops to set up services building-to-building in underserved urban areas - expanding its network wirelessly and serving residents along the way. Andrena conducts 100% of its installations up front, so residents can sign up online and immediately access Internet service - no more waiting around for an installation specialist to activate each subscriber. Backed by leading venture capital funds, Andrena currently has operations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, and plans to steadily expand its national footprint. To learn more about real estate partnerships or to see if Andrena high-speed Internet is available to you, visit www.andrena.com.

About Dragonfly Capital

Dragonfly Capital is a global, crypto-focused investment firm that partners with crypto founders in all stages of development, from seed to series D, to liquid tokens. With a global team of over 40 professionals, Dragonfly focuses on working closely with founders to solve their most pertinent problems on tech, product and go-to-market. For more information, please visit dragonfly.xyz.

Contact Information:
Dan Capawana
ICR for Andrena
andrena@icrinc.com
646-277-1230

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Recommended Stories

  • A Surprising Number of People Are Ditching Google for Bing

    Mega-tech company Alphabet has long dominated the charts as the #1 search engine -- but that coveted status may be threatened in the very near future. According to executive director at Yahoo Finance Brian Sozzi, customers are already looking to an emerging technology Google can't yet provide. A consumer survey found that quite a few folks are looking to replace the company's iconic search engine with Bing now that the latter has added AI technology to its search capabilities.

  • Camera chip startup Prophesee and Qualcomm sign multi-year deal

    Paris-based startup Prophesee, a maker of camera chips inspired by the way the human eye works, said on Monday it has signed a multi-year deal with Qualcomm Inc to be used with the smartphone technology giant's product. While today's camera chips continuously process the full frame of images, Prophesee's chip will only process changes in the scene, such as light or movement, which makes it faster and requires less computing power, said Luca Verre, co-founder and chief executive at Prophesee. There are a million pixels on Prophesee's latest chips.

  • Microsoft Pushes AI-Powered Tools for Telecoms. It’s Targeting Amazon.

    The company's new cloud platform for telecommunications companies, named Azure Operator Nexus, has already been provided to AT&T.

  • Thiel’s Palantir Cuts Almost 2% of Staff to Reduce Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc., the data analysis firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, cut more than 70 jobs on Friday, or about 2% of staff, as it looks to reduce costs.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to Kyiv

  • We’re watching one of the most spectacular technology implosions of all time

    Few true crime stories horrify us more than those of bogus doctors. One, Zholia Alemi, who was convicted of fraud earlier this month was described by the Judge as “a most accomplished forger and fraudster [who] has no qualification that would allow her to be called, or in any way to be properly regarded as, a doctor”. Yet she had graced the NHS as a psychiatrist for over two decades.

  • Foresight’s Technology Recognized as a Significant Breakthrough by Israel’s Ministry of Defense

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its QuadSight® stereovision solution was recognized as a significant tech...

  • Apple’s iPhones Winning Over Gen Z—and the World’s Premium Market

    Consumers are increasingly choosing iPhones over high-end Android smartphones, with younger users pushing Apple toward the level of dominance in the market globally that it has enjoyed in the U.S.

  • Tesla halts rollout of self-driving tech ahead of Investor Day until FSD software is fixed

    Elon Musk has had to issue a recall of nearly 363,000 cars equipped with FSD Beta. As a result Tesla will pause a further rollout of the software feature.

  • Apple Faces Challenges as China’s Smartphone Makers Launch iPhone Rivals

    Xiaomi and Honor are launching new high-end models. This comes as Apple reached its highest ever market share in China last year.

  • Investors Target AI Winners and They're Not All Household Names

    As AI investment funds surge this year, investors targeting the technology's corporate winners find them in all sizes.

  • Nio Wins a Big Battle That Might Help it Sell More Cars

    The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker has cleared a major hurdle after a dispute with VW's Audi.

  • Huawei dominates MWC mobile tech fair despite US sanctions

    A contingent of Chinese companies led by technology giant Huawei is turning the world’s biggest wireless trade fair into an opportunity to show their muscle in the face of Huawei’s blacklisting by Western nations concerned about cybersecurity and escalating tensions with the U.S. over TikTok, spy balloons and computer chips. After three years of pandemic disruption, they are among tens of thousands in Barcelona for MWC, also known as Mobile World Congress, an annual tech industry expo starting Monday where mobile phone makers show off new devices and telecom industry executives peruse the latest networking gear and software. Out of 2,000 exhibitors and sponsors, 150 are Chinese companies and Huawei Technologies Ltd. has the biggest presence.

  • Qualcomm, Android phone makers developing satellite messaging feature

    Qualcomm Inc on Monday said it was working with a group of Android smartphone companies to add satellite-based messaging capabilities to their devices. The San Diego, California-based company, which is the world's biggest supplier of chips that connect mobile phones to wireless data networks, said it is working with Honor, Lenovo-owned Motorola, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi Corp to develop the devices. Satellite-based communications can send and receive data in remote or rural regions where other telecommunications networks are not available.

  • Apple pays $12.1 million fine for alleged app market abuse in Russia - Antimonopoly Service

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. tech giant Apple has paid a 906 million rouble ($12.12 million) fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Monday. Apple, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has previously "respectfully disagreed" with a FAS ruling that Apple's distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage. The FAS determined in August 2020 that Apple had abused its dominant position, then issued a directive requiring Apple to remove provisions giving it the right to reject third-party apps from its App Store.

  • Microsoft mistakenly offered Windows 11 upgrades to users with unsupported PCs

    Earlier this week, Windows 10 mistakenly prompted some users to upgrade to Windows 11, despite the fact their computers did not meet the operating system’s minimum requirements.

  • Four Ways to Speed Up—and Clean Up—Your Smartphone

    Is your iPhone or Android slow and glitchy? It can pay to periodically follow these simple steps to make it run faster and smoother.

  • The Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras is coming to Europe

    Xiaomi is finally bringing its Leica-endorsed smartphones, the 13 and 13 Pro, to the international market.

  • Start of the End? Testnet Goerli Ether Spikes to $1.60 as Traders Jump on Opportunity Meant for Developers

    LayerZero offered developers a way to get their hands on intrinsically worthless gETH tokens for testing purposes – but traders jumped on that opportunity, leading to an uncannily high-valued market.

  • Mercedes-Benz is bringing WebEx meetings to the new E-Class sedans

    Everything a busy worker needs to never get a moment's peace.

  • MWC mobile tech fair to show off new phones, AI and metaverse

    The latest folding-screen smartphones, immersive metaverse experiences, AI-powered chatbot avatars and other eye-catching technology are set to wow visitors at the annual MWC wireless trade fair that kicks off Monday.