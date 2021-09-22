Andres Garcia-Amaya, CEO of Zoe Financial, Announced as Morningstar Fintech of the Year 2021 Judge

Zoe Financial

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andres Garcia-Amaya, CEO of Zoe Financial , was announced as a judge for Morningstar's FinTech of the Year 2021 Competition. Zoe Financial, a next-generation digital marketplace that connects clients with highly vetted fiduciary financial advisors, won Morningstar's Fintech of the Year in 2019.

"It was a milestone for Zoe to win FinTech of the Year in 2019, so we couldn't be more excited to make that jump from participants to judges this year," stated Garcia-Amaya.

Morningstar is an industry leader, and the FinTech competition is an opportunity to uncover the most innovative startups that push the industry forward.

"We're honored to support Morningstar's mission to empower and drive investor success, maintain advisors as key partners, and raise the bar for the modern financial advisor. Being here is a step in the right direction as we continue empowering Americans to make better and more mindful financial decisions," said Andres Garcia-Amaya.

Morningstar operates on two important core values: independence and transparency. Zoe's values and mission align intrinsically, as their goal is to match clients with independent financial advisors that have transparent and aligned incentives.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe Financial was founded with one mission: to empower consumers to make better financial decisions. The company makes hiring a financial advisor frictionless, offering a technology-driven marketplace that provides matches based on your unique financial objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of the best independent, fiduciary, commission-free financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

Contact: press@zoefin.com

