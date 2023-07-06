Andrew Bailey accuses retailers of overcharging on petrol prices

Stopping retailers overcharging will help beat inflation and be fairer to consumers, says Bailey - Hollie Adams/Getty Images Europe

Andrew Bailey has accused some retailers of profiteering from inflated petrol and diesel costs, warning regulators must tackle the problem to help bring down soaring prices.

The Governor of the Bank of England, who is under fire for presiding over the fastest price rises among major economies, said action will help families “save money” and deal with the rising cost of living.

“If you look at petrol prices some sellers of petrol have possibly been charging too much for it,” he told the BBC.

“Now that’s important [not overcharging], it helps us with inflation but it’s just fairer if these things are tackled.”

petrol and diesel prices

Pay growth accelerated again last month in a fresh challenge to Mr Bailey’s efforts to bring down inflationary pressures ravaging the economy.

Company bosses told the Bank of England that annual wage growth hit 7.1pc in June, a steep rise from the 6.7pc reported in May and a sign that strains in the UK’s tight labour market are far from ebbing. Businesses’ employment levels grew by 4.1pc on the year, up from 3.1pc in May.

These are further signs inflation is spreading through more of the economy, undermining the Bank’s efforts to get a lid on price rises. Last month, Mr Bailey blamed “unsustainable” pay rises and companies “seeking to rebuild profit margins” for helping to stoke inflation.

Chiefs told the Bank of England’s monthly Decision Maker Panel survey that the prices they charged customers were up 6.9pc on the year, slowing from 7.6pc in May, while they expect inflation in the economy as a whole to fall to 5.7pc in a year’s time.

Price rises stood at 8.7pc in the year to May, well above the Bank of England’s 2pc target.

Mr Bailey’s comments came just days after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) accused Britain’s biggest supermarkets of making around £900m by failing to pass on the falling wholesale fuel costs to consumers at the pumps.

The watchdog said Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons made an average of 6p extra profit on every litre of fuel sold by keeping their margins higher because of a lack of competition.

Mr Bailey also said the pain of rate rises will be felt unevenly across the country as he admitted “inflation is way too high”.

The Governor said younger families were likely to see the cost of living rise faster than older generations because they are more likely to have mortgages.

“It’s true throughout the world that younger people tend to borrow more money and as we all get older, we tend to have more savings. That tends to be the way people’s life cycles work.

“So it will have more of an effect on young people, younger families.”

Threadneedle Street has raised rates 13 times to 5pc in its battle to cool the economy.

Investors are now betting the Bank will be forced to lift rates to a 25-year high of 6.5pc, a level that economists warn will trigger a recession.

The Government has announced plans to force grocers to publish their fuel prices online to drive competition in the sector and improve transparency.

However, supermarket bosses have claimed the CMA did not take into account their own soaring overheads, including pay and rents.

