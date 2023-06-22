Andrew Bailey blames high wages for causing inflation

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has warned that pay rises cannot continue at their current pace - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Andrew Bailey has blamed “unsustainable” pay rises for stoking inflation as the Bank of England lifted interest rates to 5pc in an attempt to tame rampant price growth.

Speaking after Threadneedle Street announced a larger-than-expected increase in rates of 0.5 percentage points, the Governor warned that pay “cannot continue” going up at its current pace if inflation is to fall.

The remarks were criticised by former deputy governor Sir Charlie Bean, who said they were unlikely to be heeded by workers trying to protect their living standards and suggested that the Bank did not have a clear plan.

Mr Bailey said that he still expects inflation to “come down markedly this year”, but added: “It’s important, then, that price setting and wage setting reflects that because the current levels, I’ll be absolutely honest, are unsustainable.

“We cannot continue to have the current level of wage increases.”

Asked if the Bank feared it would cause a recession by sharply increasing borrowing costs, he said: “We’re not expecting, we’re not desiring a recession. But we will do what is necessary to bring inflation down to target.”

Thursday’s rate rise – double the increase expected by economists – will affect more than 1.4 million homeowners, including 639,000 mortgage borrowers on tracker rates who will suffer an average increase in their payments of £285 a year.

Another 773,000 people on standard variable rates will be hit with increases of £182 a year.

Several high street lenders including Santander and Nationwide responded immediately to the rate rise, passing on the full increase to their variable mortgage holders.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research think tank said the increased bills will wipe out the savings of 1.2 million households. Markets are betting that rates will average 5.5pc over the next three years.

Mr Bailey said: “I understand the difficulty and the pain that causes for many people.

“If we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later.”

The Governor has previously been criticised for suggesting that workers should not ask for a pay rise over fears it would drive up prices. His latest comments are a step further and suggest the Bank believes this is now in fact happening. Inflation stood at 8.7pc in May, far above its 2pc target.

However, the Governor’s remarks on pay drew immediate criticism.

Sir Charlie, who was Mr Bailey’s boss early in his career at Threadneedle Street, said that the Governor’s call for wage restraint was likely to “fall on deaf ears” because workers were rationally demanding pay rises to “compensate for the erosion in their living standards”.

The move suggested “the central bank doesn’t really know what it needs to do”, he added.

Rishi Sunak’s spokesman also declined three times to say Mr Bailey was doing a good job, saying instead: “He continues to have the prime minister’s support.”

Both the Prime Minister and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, support Mr Bailey in public and private and sources dismiss any suggestion he might be removed as Governor.

Mr Bailey also hit out at companies “seeking to rebuild profit margins” by keeping prices high. Mr Sunak vowed to put pressure on supermarket chiefs to rein in the cost of the weekly shop. However, he played down the prospect of tax cuts or new spending to help mortgage holders and admitted that it would now be “harder” to achieve his pledge to cut inflation to around 5pc this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt laid the ground for a new clash with unions by warning that public sector pay restraint would be a key part of efforts to “control public sector borrowing”.

Mr Hunt’s comments, made in a letter to the Governor acknowledging the interest rate rise, suggest Whitehall departments will be confronted with a further spending squeeze because budgets are set in cash terms and many pay rises have already been front-loaded from the 2021 Spending Review.

Pay awards are usually announced by the time of Parliament’s summer recess in July, although last year’s deals were delayed amid ongoing tensions between unions and officials that have sparked strikes.

Ben Zaranko, an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, said that public sector pay rises of above 5pc would prove to be “tricky” this year.

He said bowing to bigger wage demands without increasing overall spending would result in cuts elsewhere, adding: “In schools, it may lead to not buying as many textbooks.”

Mr Hunt is to meet bank executives on Friday to remind them of their responsibility to protect vulnerable borrowers. He will also hold discussions with regulators in the coming days about how to ensure that companies are not profiteering during the crisis.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.