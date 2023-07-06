Andrew Bailey to install heat pumps at Bank of England in net zero drive

Andrew Bailey is planning to install heat pumps at the Bank of England to replace its current gas-fired system amid a race to cut its carbon emissions.

The Governor of the Bank revealed the scheme in the institution’s first ever Climate Transition Plan, setting out a range of proposals to help it get to net zero by 2040, including revamps at its historic offices in the City of London.

Separate documents revealed that the Bank’s workers are typically in the office for two days a week as it embraces flexible working.

The data was published as financial markets took a tumble, with fears of further significant jumps in interest rates sending the FTSE 100 down 2.17pc to its lowest level since last November. Threadneedle Street has come under heavy criticism for its failure to get inflation under control.

In its Transition Plan, the Bank said: “In Threadneedle Street we are considering the installation of a ground source heat pump to operate via existing boreholes, which should be able to deliver both heating and cooling to some of the more historically significant parts of the Bank.”

Officials looked at alternatives including a biomass heating system, but found this “would be constrained by air quality concerns, space, and fuel delivery requirements”.

Upgrade work is expected to be tricky and expensive in a historic landmark. “Decarbonisation will require a careful and architecturally sensitive approach” in the Grade 1 listed head office, the Climate Transition Plan acknowledged.

The Bank’s Debden print works in Essex are set to get an air source heat pump.

Traders fear Mr Bailey and his colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee will have to raise interest rates as high as 6.5pc, up from their current level of 5pc, as they battle runaway price rises.

Inflation peaked at 11.1pc in October – more than five times the Bank’s 2pc target – and is falling painfully slowly, damaging family finances even as homeowners suffer from surging mortgage interest rates.

Other steps to cut emissions include slashing air travel, where possible, in favour of using trains or attending meetings and events virtually.

Officials will work with the Bank’s suppliers to identify emissions in the goods and services that the institution buys in, while more staff will receive climate training.

Senior managers responsible for cutting emissions will have their pay linked in part to their success in decarbonising. At the same time the Bank published its annual report which revealed the institution has fully embraced home working.

Indicating a typical full-time worker would likely be in the office for two days a week on average, the Bank said: “Central to our ways of working is two-way flexibility, with the aim that all colleagues (where their roles allow) should spend at least half their time working together as a team including everyone, with a minimum requirement of 40pc of their time over the course of a month on site.”

This also applies to those on work experience schemes. The Bank has made efforts to recruit candidates from “target areas of lower social mobility” across the country to “raise aspirations and broaden the horizons of the young people we welcome onto the programme”.

They were “predominantly offered virtual placements”. Concerns over the cost of staying in London are often cited as a barrier to taking up in-person opportunities in the capital.

The report was published on the day Mr Bailey appeared on BBC children’s TV show Newsround to answer questions on the Bank’s work.

