Andrew Bailey says wages rising too fast to meet inflation target

Andrew Bailey has warned pay growth is still too high to get inflation under control.

The Governor of the Bank of England said average pay rises of above 8pc hindered efforts to steer inflation back to its 2pc target.

Mr Bailey said in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph: “Pay growth as measured is still well above anything that’s consistent with the target.”

He has drawn criticism in the past by urging workers not to ask for big pay rises to help bring inflation back to the Bank’s 2pc target. Official figures show total pay climbed 8.5pc in the three months to September compared with the same period a year ago.

Last week, Mr Bailey described soaring pay growth as “puzzling” and not in line with other jobs data that the economy is slowing down.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has delayed some of its official jobs figures amid concerns that it may be underestimating the strength of the labour market.

Inflation remained unchanged in the year to September at 6.7pc, raising concerns that interest rates will remain higher for longer to tame price growth.

The Bank has raised interest rates from 0.1pc to 5.25pc in a battle to control inflation. The September halt in inflation was a surprise to economists and investors. However, Mr Bailey said the Bank had been expecting the pause.

He said Threadneedle expects inflation to “keep coming down”, with a “marked fall” forecast for next month.

Mr Bailey said: “The reason for that is really arithmetic actually, this time last year energy prices went up a lot, gas prices went up a lot.

“Because we will remember, we were very concerned that we were going to run out of gas over the winter.

“Because inflation is an annual calculation, that will come out of the calculation next month. So we do expect quite a noticeable drop next month.”

However, Mr Bailey warned that inflation would only fall “incrementally” after that.

PwC believes the 7pc drop in the energy price cap to £1,834 a year will knock up to 1.5 percentage points off the headline rate alone in October, potentially pushing inflation below 6pc to its lowest level since January 2022.

Story continues

Rishi Sunak has pledged to halve the headline rate to around 5pc by the end of this year.

Mr Bailey suggested that the prime minister was on track to meet his goal target.

He said: “We’re just in the process of doing what will be the next and final forecast before [the end of the year]. So we’ll know the answer to that question in two weeks’ time, but based on the forecasts we’ve done before, they suggest that this could be achieved.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.