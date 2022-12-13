U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

Andrew Levitt, Expert in Wholesale Electricity Policy, Joins The Brattle Group as a Senior Consultant

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Andrew Levitt to its Washington, DC office as a Senior Consultant in the firm's Electricity Wholesale Markets & Planning practice. Mr. Levitt specializes in electricity market reforms needed to address rapidly changing operational and infrastructure needs.

Andrew Levitt | The Brattle Group
Andrew Levitt | The Brattle Group

"At this pivotal time for the energy industry, Andrew is a welcome addition to Brattle," said Brattle Interim President & Principal David J. Hutchings. "Brattle's clients will greatly benefit from Andrew's insights and breadth of experience working with utilities, regional transmission organizations (RTOs), and other stakeholders."

An adjunct faculty member in Johns Hopkins University's Energy Policy and Climate program, Mr. Levitt combines his academic and real-world experience when developing policies and market rules with RTOs. He designs policies addressing a range of wholesale products, from capacity to ancillary services, and is an expert on enhancing access to markets by new resource types, including storage, hybrids, and distributed resources.

"Brattle is a respected leader in electricity consulting, and I'm excited to join such a top-notch, collaborative team in DC," said Mr. Levitt. "I look forward to helping clients navigate and better understand the ever-changing electricity landscape."

Before joining Brattle, Mr. Levitt gained valuable industry insights as a Senior Lead Market Strategist and Designer at an RTO. He previously worked at a national energy provider and a New Mexico-based electric utility company.

To learn more about Mr. Levitt, please see his full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)
The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/andrew-levitt-expert-in-wholesale-electricity-policy-joins-the-brattle-group-as-a-senior-consultant-301701934.html

SOURCE The Brattle Group

