Andrew Levy Bought 163% More Shares In AerSale

Investors who take an interest in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Andrew Levy, recently paid US$10.94 per share to buy US$153k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 163%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AerSale

The insider George Bauer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.4m worth of shares at a price of US$17.50 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$11.46 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months AerSale insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$15.51. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does AerSale Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AerSale insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 19% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The AerSale Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about AerSale. Looks promising! Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for AerSale.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

