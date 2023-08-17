Andrew McKenzie Buys Handful Of Shares In Euroz Hartleys Group

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Executive Chairman, Andrew McKenzie, recently bought AU$109k worth of stock, for AU$1.09 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

See our latest analysis for Euroz Hartleys Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Euroz Hartleys Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Andrew McKenzie is the biggest insider purchase of Euroz Hartleys Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$1.08. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Euroz Hartleys Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about AU$1.23 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Euroz Hartleys Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Euroz Hartleys Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Euroz Hartleys Group insiders own 28% of the company, worth about AU$47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Euroz Hartleys Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Euroz Hartleys Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Euroz Hartleys Group (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Of course Euroz Hartleys Group may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.