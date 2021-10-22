Andrew Neuberger announces filing of Early Warning Report Regarding NextPoint Financial Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Andrew Neuberger acquired 10,381 Proportionate Voting Shares of NextPoint Financial Inc. (Address: 500 Grapevine HWY, Suite 402 Hurst, Texas 76054) ("NextPoint") pursuant to a distribution by Bliksum LLC to its members on September 23, 2021 (the "LLC Distribution").

Since Mr. Neuberger's last report dated July 6, 2021, there has been an increase of an equivalent of 1,363,100 Common Shares over which Mr. Neuberger has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, representing an increase of an approximately 3.97% voting interest in the NextPoint.

Immediately prior to the LLC Distribution, Mr. Neuberger had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over 520,000 common shares, 28,500 proportionate voting shares and 300,000 common share purchase warrants representing an approximate 10.10% voting interest in NextPoint. Immediately following to the LLC Distribution, Mr. Neuberger had beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over 520,000 Common Shares, 38,881 proportionate voting shares and 300,000 common share purchase warrants representing an approximate 13.97% voting interest in NextPoint.

The acquisition of the Proportionate Voting Shares by Mr. Neuberger did not take place through the facilities of any stock exchange or any other marketplace. Mr. Neuberger's position in NextPoint has been acquired for investment purposes.

Each early warning report and exit report relating to the transactions contemplated hereby will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review ("SEDAR") under NextPoint's profile and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

