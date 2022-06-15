U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.99
    +54.51 (+1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,668.53
    +303.70 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,099.15
    +270.81 (+2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.14
    +23.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.21
    +0.90 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.50
    +16.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    21.69
    +0.27 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0454
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0170 (+1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1360
    -1.3440 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,408.14
    +830.16 (+3.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    464.43
    +16.19 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Andrew Peller Limited Reports Results for Fiscal 2022

Andrew Peller Limited
·11 min read
Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited

GRIMSBY, Ontario, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A/ADW.B (“APL” or the “Company”) announced today its results for the three months and year ended March 31, 2022.

FISCAL 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Sales decreased by 4.9% due to COVID-related shifts in purchasing patterns;

  • Gross margin decreased to 37.2% due to an increase in raw material and other inflationary supply chain costs;

  • Selling and administration expenses increased as previously furloughed staff returned to work;

  • Sale of Port Coquitlam property generated a realized gain of $7.5 million ($0.21 per Class A Share); and

  • Net earnings decreased to $12.5 million ($0.29 per Class Share).

“Despite the challenges and uncertainties created by the COVID pandemic experienced over the last two years and the recent global supply chain issues and inflation, we performed well in fiscal 2022. We reacted efficiently to the numerous openings and closings and have implemented price increases in our target markets. We are also executing cost savings initiatives to offset increasing supply chain costs and inflation. We continue to prudently invest in our properties, our facilities, our trade channels, our operating platform, and our people, and we are confident that we can emerge a more efficient Company,” commented John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Looking ahead, we expect the ongoing negative impacts on our markets and our costs resulting from the pandemic will continue over the near term,” Mr. Peller continued. “However, our vision and strategy remain the same – to capitalize on our robust and scalable operating platform and well-established network of trade channels to grow our business through the introduction of new products, new brands and new market categories while leveraging our strong reputation for quality.”

Sales for the year ended March 31, 2022 were $374.0 million, down 4.9% from the prior year. When the pandemic was announced, the Company saw an increase in sales in fiscal 2021 as a result of changes in consumer purchasing patterns and uncertainty around trade channels for alcoholic beverages remaining open. Additionally, provincial liquor stores in Ontario were closed on Mondays for the majority of fiscal 2021, resulting in an increase in sales at the Company’s retail locations. Government-mandated closures of restaurants and hospitality businesses were lifted in June 2021 with restrictions on capacity remaining in place. As a result, the recovery in the restaurant and hospitality industries lagged during the first half of fiscal 2022 when compared to the retail industry. Sales in restaurants, estate wineries and hospitality locations have begun to increase as the pandemic eases and consumers return to pre-pandemic activities, and management expects this to continue. Sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were consistent with the prior year’s fourth quarter as the recovery in restaurant, estate and hospitality sales has offset the normalization of retail sales.

Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 37.2% for the year ended March 31, 2022 compared to 39.8% in the prior year. Gross margin has declined throughout fiscal 2022 due to higher imported wine costs and other raw material costs, increased global supply chain costs due to inflationary pressures, and increased co-packing costs related to the Company’s refreshment beverage categories. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 gross margin was 29.2% of sales compared to 35.5% in the same quarter last year. The cost of raw materials such as import wine, glass bottles and other packaging materials have increased due to inflationary pressures. Gross margin is also being suppressed due to an increase in global supply chain costs such as international freight and associated shipping charges. In fiscal 2023, the Company has implemented price increases that are expected to partially offset inflationary pressures on margin and is also executing more fulsome cost savings initiatives to mitigate against increasing supply chain costs.

Selling and administrative expenses increased in fiscal 2022 as the Company increased staffing and marketing expenses in preparation for more normal markets returning as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic eases. During the first six months of fiscal 2021, the Company laid off a significant part of its workforce due to government-mandated closures and reduced advertising and promotional spending to conserve cash in response to the pandemic. In addition, certain start-up costs were incurred in fiscal 2022 related to the acquisition of the Riverbend Inn and Vineyard, which opened on June 19, 2021. As a percentage of sales, selling and administrative expenses were 26.7% in fiscal 2022 compared to 23.8% in the prior year. Selling and administrative expenses decreased as a percentage of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter as activity in the restaurant and hospitality channels has increased as the pandemic eases.

Earnings before interest, amortization, gain on sale of assets held for sale, net unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, other (income) expenses, gain on debt modification net of financing fees, and income taxes (“EBITA”) were $39.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2022 compared to $63.0 million in the prior year. The decline in EBITA in fiscal 2022 is due to lower sales, higher cost of goods sold and higher administrative and selling expenses compared to the prior year.

On September 28, 2021 the Company completed the previously announced sale of its Port Coquitlam, British Columbia property and related assets for total proceeds of approximately $8.8 million, net of transaction costs, and generated a realized gain on the sale of $7.5 million or $0.21 per Class A share.

Net earnings for the year ended March 31, 2022 were $12.5 million ($0.29 per Class A Share) compared to $27.8 million ($0.65 per Class A Share) in the prior year. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 the Company incurred a net loss of $7.0 million or $0.17 per Class A Share compared to a net loss of $6.3 million or $0.15 per Class A Share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings, defined as net earnings not including the realized gain on sale of assets held for sale, net unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, other (income) expenses, and the related income tax effect were $5.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2022 compared to $27.0 million in fiscal 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the Company’s financial results in fiscal 2022 with changes in consumer purchasing and travel patterns, inflationary cost pressures and global supply chain challenges.

Long-term debt increased to $192.1 million at March 31, 2022 from $174.5 million at March 31, 2021, due to a reduction in cash from operations and increased investment in the Company’s properties and operations. The Company’s debt to equity ratio was 0.72:1 at March 31, 2022 compared to 0.66:1 at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2022, the Company had unutilized debt capacity in the amount of $157.6 million on its credit facility. Working capital at March 31, 2022 was $181.8 million compared to $170.7 million at March 31, 2021. Shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2022 was $265.4 million or $6.15 per common share compared to $265.6 million or $6.08 per common share at March 31, 2021.

On November 10, 2021, the Company amended and restated its debt facility to revise its interest charge coverage ratio financial covenant for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021. On December 22, 2021, the Company obtained a waiver from its lenders in connection with the financial covenants of its credit agreement for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021. Furthermore, on February 9, 2022, the Company amended its credit agreement to amend financial covenants for reporting periods from March 31, 2022 to the end of the term of the credit facility. The financial covenants for the reporting periods from June 30, 2022 to the end of the term of the credit facility were further amended on June 15, 2022. This amendment also contains post-closing covenants which require the Company to provide additional first ranking security in favour of the lenders on real property with a certain fair market value by a specified date.

On March 4, 2021 the Company announced its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid had been approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange. Under the bid the Company can purchase for cancellation up to 1,773,896 of its outstanding Class A non-voting shares, representing 5% of the Class A shares outstanding, during the 12-month period from March 8, 2021 to March 7, 2022. As of March 7, 2022, the Company had purchased 598,600 Class A at a weighted average price of $8.70 per share for a total of $5.2 million.

Common Share Dividends
On June 15, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a common share dividend with no increase from fiscal 2022. The annual dividend on Class A Shares is $0.246 per share and the dividend on Class B Shares is $0.214. The Company has consistently paid common share dividends since 1979. APL currently designates all dividends paid as “eligible dividends” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) unless indicated otherwise.

Financial Highlights
(Financial Statements and the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the period can be obtained on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com)

For the three months and year ended March 31,

Three Months

 

Year

(in $000 )

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Sales

78,838

 

79,126

 

373,944

 

393,036

Gross margin

23,029

 

28,089

 

138,992

 

156,518

Gross margin (% of sales)

29.2%

 

35.5%

 

37.2%

 

39.8%

Selling and administrative expenses

23,659

 

26,274

 

99,804

 

93,472

EBITA

(630)

 

1,815

 

39,188

 

63,046

Interest

2,162

 

2,619

 

9,337

 

8,108

Net unrealized gains on derivative financial instruments

(485)

 

(495)

 

(2,269)

 

(135)

Gain on sale of assets held for sale

-

 

-

 

(7,518)

 

-

Gain on debt modification and financing fees

-

 

-

 

-

 

(2,312)

Other expenses

946

 

742

 

1,210

 

1,770

Adjusted earnings (loss)

(6,678)

 

(6,145)

 

5,143

 

26,986

Net earnings (loss)

(7,019)

 

(6,328)

 

12,468

 

27,786

Earnings (loss) per share – Class A

$(0.17)

 

$(0.15)

 

$0.29

 

$0.65

Earnings (loss) per share – Class B

$(0.14)

 

$(0.13)

 

$0.26

 

$0.57

Dividend per share – Class A (annual)

 

 

 

 

$0.246

 

$0.218

Dividend per share – Class B (annual)

 

 

 

 

$0.214

 

$0.190

Cash provided by operations
   (after changes in non-cash working capital items)

 

 

 

 

15,592

 

41,119

Shareholders’ equity per share

 

 

 

 

$6.15

 

$6.08

Investor Conference Call
An investor conference call hosted by John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Attridge, CFO, will be held Thursday June 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The telephone numbers for the conference call are Local/International: (416) 764-8659, North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392. The confirmation number for the call is 21890907. The call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.andrewpeller.com.

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.andrewpeller.com.

The Company utilizes EBITA (defined as earnings before interest, amortization, gain on sale of assets held for sale, net unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, other (income) expenses, gain on debt modification net of financing fees, and income taxes) to measure its financial performance. EBITA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that EBITA is a useful supplemental measure to net earnings, as it provides readers with an indication of earnings available for investment prior to debt service, capital expenditures, and income taxes, as well as provides an indication of recurring earnings compared to prior periods. Readers are cautioned that EBITA should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance or to cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The Company also utilizes gross margin (defined as sales less cost of goods sold, excluding amortization) and adjusted earnings (loss) as defined above. The Company’s method of calculating EBITA, gross margin, and adjusted earnings (loss) may differ from the methods used by other companies and, accordingly, may not be comparable to measures used by other companies.

Andrew Peller Limited common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols ADW.A and ADW.B).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements in this news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws including the “safe harbour provisions” of the Securities Act (Ontario) with respect to APL and its subsidiaries. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the growth of the business; its launch of new premium wines and craft beverage alcohol products; sales trends in foreign markets; its supply of domestically grown grapes; and current economic conditions. These statements are subject to certain risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, or “anticipate”, and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, and similar verbs often identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions and applied certain factors regarding, among other things: future grape, glass bottle, and wine and spirit prices; its ability to obtain grapes, imported wine, glass, and other raw materials; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; its ability to market products successfully to its anticipated customers; the trade balance within the domestic Canadian and international wine markets; market trends; reliance on key personnel; protection of its intellectual property rights; the economic environment; the regulatory requirements regarding producing, marketing, advertising, and labelling of its products; the regulation of liquor distribution and retailing in Ontario; the application of federal and provincial environmental laws; and the impact of increasing competition.

These forward-looking statements are also subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in this news release, in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section and elsewhere in the Company’s MD&A and other risks detailed from time to time in the publicly filed disclosure documents of Andrew Peller Limited which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which could cause actual results to differ materially from those conclusions, forecasts, or projections anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:
Mr. Steve Attridge, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Markets boosted following Fed Chair Powell’s FOMC press conference

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at market gains after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference on the 75 basis point interest rate hike.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Why stocks and bonds went into relief-rally mode after Fed’s jumbo rate hike

    Investors were 'fearing the worst' heading into Federal Reserve policy meeting, says one hedge-fund manager.

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession F

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Super-Rich People Own Just One Asset That's Not Falling Apart

    The number of multimillionaires around the world continues to grow. But this year's raging bear market may put a halt to that.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why Stocks Rallied On Big Fed Rate Hike; What To Do Now

    The stock market rallied as Fed chief Jerome Powell tried to strike a balance after the biggest rate hike since 1994.

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Stocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rallied, halting a five-day rout that took 10% off the S&P 500, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said outsized rate hikes will be rare as officials intensify their battle against sky-high inflation. Treasury yields slumped alongside the dollar.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Neve

  • Stock Market Jumps Even With Expectations Of Large Rate Hike; This Report Suggests Weakening Economy

    Stock market indexes climbed more than 1% Wednesday morning, their best gains in nearly two weeks, as investors waited for the Fed to announce its interest rate policy. Indexes are rebounding from a wave of panic selling.

  • Bill Gates slams cryptos, NFTs as ‘100% based on greater fool theory’

    Bill Gates delivering his latest thoughts on cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens (NFT) at a TechCrunch conference on climate change Tuesday.

  • The biggest corporate holder of bitcoin is facing a reckoning

    MicroStrategy is famous for owning more bitcoin than any other publicly-traded company. MicroStrategy chief Michael Saylor believes so deeply in the promise of the primordial cryptocurrency that the company took out a $205 million loan from Silvergate Bank to buy $190 million worth of bitcoin in April. “Bitcoin needs to cut in half for around $21,000 before we’d have a margin call,” MicroStrategy president Phong Les said in May during an earnings call.