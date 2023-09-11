Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0615

Andrew Peller Limited (TSE:ADW.A) will pay a dividend of CA$0.0615 on the 13th of October. The dividend yield will be 6.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Andrew Peller's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Andrew Peller isn't generating any profits, and it is paying out a very high proportion of the cash it is earning. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 31.4% based on recent performance. This means the company won't be turning a profit, which could place managers in the tough spot of having to choose between suspending the dividend or putting more pressure on the balance sheet.

Andrew Peller Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.12 total annually to CA$0.246. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Earnings per share has been sinking by 31% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Andrew Peller's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Andrew Peller is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Andrew Peller that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

