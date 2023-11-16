Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.0615

Andrew Peller Limited's (TSE:ADW.A) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.0615 per share on 12th of January. This makes the dividend yield 5.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

See our latest analysis for Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. This makes us feel that the dividend will be hard to maintain.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 35.9% based on recent performance. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Andrew Peller Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.12 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.246. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.4% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Andrew Peller's EPS has fallen by approximately 36% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

Andrew Peller's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Andrew Peller's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Andrew Peller that investors should take into consideration. Is Andrew Peller not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.