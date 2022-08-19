Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

Meta has banned influencer Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating its policies.

The former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to depict him attacking a woman.

He went on to gain notoriety online, with Twitter banning him for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted.

He had 4.7 million Instagram followers at the time his account was removed.

That number had grown rapidly from around one million followers in June.

Meta said it had removed the kickboxing star from its platforms for violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals but did not provide further details.

At the time of his removal from Big Brother, Mr Tate said the video had been edited, calling it "a total lie trying to make me look bad".

He has not yet commented on the Meta ban.

'A genuine threat to young men'

He has drawn criticism online for his comments, particularly from UK advocacy group Hope Not Hate, which welcomed the most recent ban.

Joe Mulhall, director of research at the group, said Mr Tate "poses a genuine threat to young men, radicalising them towards extremism misogyny, racism and homophobia".

He added: "We've provided significant evidence to the major social media platforms, including Meta, about his activity and why he must be removed.

"We welcome Meta's swift action to remove Andrew Tate and we'll be putting pressure on TikTok to follow this example. They must act now to prevent further spread of these extremist views."

'Absolutely a misogynist'

Videos about Mr Tate have proved popular across social media platforms, particularly on TikTok where videos using the #AndrewTate hashtag have been viewed more than 12.7 billion times.

And on YouTube, some of his most popular videos have had millions of views.

In one video, during which he was interviewed by another YouTuber, he said he was "absolutely a misogynist", adding: "I'm a realist and when you're a realist you're sexist. There's no way you can be rooted in reality and not be sexist."

Later in the same video he called women "intrinsically lazy" and said there was "no such thing as an independent female".

In a different video, Mr Tate said: "If I have responsibility over her, then I must have a degree of authority,"

He added: "You can't be responsible for a dog if it doesn't obey you."

The BBC has approached Google, which owns YouTube, and TikTok for comment.