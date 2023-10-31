Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Andrews Sykes Group's (LON:ASY) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Andrews Sykes Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = UK£23m ÷ (UK£99m - UK£20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Andrews Sykes Group has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Andrews Sykes Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Andrews Sykes Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Andrews Sykes Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Andrews Sykes Group's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 33% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 29%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 29%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On Andrews Sykes Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Andrews Sykes Group has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Andrews Sykes Group that you might find interesting.

