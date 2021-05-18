U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.34
    -11.95 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,240.40
    -87.39 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,392.51
    +13.46 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.10
    +0.98 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.58
    -0.69 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.30
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    28.38
    +0.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2231
    +0.0074 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4191
    +0.0054 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9060
    -0.2940 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,815.63
    -1,165.17 (-2.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.30
    -53.84 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

Android 12 is getting a digital car key feature

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·2 min read
1 / 2

Android digital car key

Last year, Apple announced CarKey, a way to unlock your car with your iPhone. Today, Google is following suit — the company just announced that Android 12 will include digital car key technology that lets you lock, unlock and start your car. Google says that the feature will use Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology so that you can unlock your car without even removing your phone from your pocket — provided, of course, that your phone has a UWB chip. If not, NFC will let you unlock a car by tapping your phone. You can also share your virtual car key with family and friends if they need access to your vehicle, as well.

Google says that digital car keys will become available later this year on "select" Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones, but we don't know what models they have in mind yet. But no Pixel phones yet have used UWB technology — maybe with this new car key feature, the Pixel 6 will be the first. Apple is using UWB in the iPhone 11 and 12 series of phones, enabling things like AirTags, improved handoff features between the iPhone and HomePod mini and the aforementioned CarKey feature, among other things.

Naturally, automakers will need to enable this feature and cars will need the technology to support it, so it'll be a little while before it's commonplace to unlock your car with your phone. As with Apple's CarKey technology, BMW is the first partner Google has announced, but the company says it is working with other unnamed automakers as well.

Google also announced a feature that should be more immediately useful. The company's Fast Pair technology that makes it quicker to connect to Bluetooth devices is coming to cars from BMW and Ford. Hopefully, this will make pairing your phone with a car as simple as it is to pair it with Google's Pixel Buds headphones — getting your phone hooked up to most cars is definitely a bigger hassle than it should be.

Recommended Stories

  • Google finally turns Android phones into TV remote controls

    Google is bringing built-in remote control tools to Android phones, something that Apple's TVs and iPhones have offered for years.

  • Google Maps improvements benefit pedestrians and drivers alike

    The billion-plus people who use Google Maps every month will see a marked improvement of the navigation apps performance.

  • The first Android 12 public beta is available today, here's what's new

    After three developer previews, the first Android 12 public beta is available to download today.

  • Google's LaMDA AI can have a 'natural' conversation while pretending to be Pluto

    Google previewed LaMDA(“Language Model for Dialogue Applications”), research it says represents a “breakthrough conversation technology.”

  • Google is building a more racially inclusive Android camera

    Today at Google I/O, Android VP Sameer Samat revealed that Google is also working to make its Android camera more inclusive, with support for a variety of darker skin tones and different types of hair.

  • Apple iMac M1 review: The ideal portable desktop

    Apple’s new iMac brings together the snappy performance of its M1 chip with a sharp redesign that makes it at home practically anywhere. With its gorgeous screen and surprisingly capable speakers, it’s pretty much the perfect family computer. And it’s so light, you won’t mind moving it from room to room.

  • Here's why AirPods Max don't support Apple Music Lossless

    Apple Music's entire library will be available in lossless soon, but it won't work with AirPods Max. Here's why that's the case.

  • The next MacBook Pros may pair Apple silicon with 64GB of RAM

    Apple's redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will reportedly pack new chips that support up to 64GB of RAM, not to mention four Thunderbolt ports.

  • 'Grand Theft Auto V' comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11th

    'Grand Theft Auto V' and 'GTA Online' will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11th.

  • Spotify will soon automatically transcribe podcasts

    You'll be able to tap on a section to continue listening from that point.

  • Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully electric car before 2030

    Lamborghini stands out from other supercar makers for a lack of EVs or hybrids, but the Italian automaker has finally unveiled its electrification plans.

  • Beats' true wireless 'Studio Buds' surface without AirPods stems

    Beats might be set to release a new pair of wireless earbuds that look considerably different from other Apple earphone products, judging by a leak.

  • New iPad Pro shipments continue to slip as Apple faces display production issues

    According to Bloomberg, Apple is dealing with supply chain issues that could leave buyers waiting weeks for their new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

  • PlayStation’s Giving Away Free Content for Call of Duty: Warzone, Rocket League and More

    PlayStation is wrapping up its Play At Home initiative with one more round of free content. This time, the company is offering free in-game content instead of free games. Rocket League, Brawlhalla, Warframe and even Warzone are all getting in on the action, with a variety of content now available for free through the PlayStation …

  • Google and Samsung are teaming up to take on Apple’s watchOS

    With a long-standing history of working together on the mobile side, it’s always been a bit of surprise that Samsung hasn’t had much patience for Google’s wearables play. The hardware giant had flirted with Android Wear in the past, but for the last several years, it’s been invested in building out its own version of open-source operating system, Tizen. Today, both companies announced a partnership featuring a “unified platform” between the two some time competitors.

  • China Mobile Board Approves Shanghai Exchange Listing Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- China Mobile Ltd., the country’s largest wireless carrier, has announced a plan to list in Shanghai after being removed from the New York Stock Exchange due to an investment ban ordered by former U.S. President Donald Trump.The proposal approved by the state-owned firm’s board would see it issue as many as 965 million shares, it said in a Hong Kong exchange filing late Monday. The company will seek sign-off from shareholders, and will submit applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.The proceeds will be used for the development of 5G mobile networks and new infrastructure for cloud resources as well as research and development for next-generation information technology, the statement showed.China Mobile shares in Hong Kong rose as much as 4.8% on Tuesday, their biggest intraday move since March 1.Bloomberg News reported on the company’s listing plan earlier this month, citing people familiar with the matter.The NYSE suspended trading in China Mobile shares in January, along with the country’s two other major state-owned operators, China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. China Telecom is also seeking a share sale in Shanghai, while China Unicom already trades in the city as China United Network Communications Ltd. All three have listings in Hong Kong.The New York de-listings followed an order barring U.S. investments in Chinese companies that the Trump administration deemed a threat to national security. With no sign of a change in course under President Joe Biden, the telecom giants are looking back home for capital to fund their spending on 5G networks. They spent $27 billion last year in China in the world’s largest 5G expansion.Earlier this month, the three carriers said they expected the NYSE to proceed with the firms’ delisting after attempts to have the decision overturned failed.Chinese authorities have said the three firms’ removal from U.S. markets would have a limited impact on the carriers. The affected shares are worth less than 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) and account for 2.2% of the total issued by each company, the CSRC said in January.Still, the three companies combined lost more than $30 billion in market value in the final weeks of 2020 as investors withdrew following Trump’s order in November.China Mobile and China Telecom shares have both performed well in Hong Kong in 2021, climbing 10% and 19%, respectively as of Monday. China Unicom shares have declined 0.2% since the start of the year.In March, China Mobile said its net income rose 1.1% to 107.8 billion yuan last year, bouncing back from a 9.5% drop in 2019. The improvement came as the company accelerated implementation of 5G networks. It also announced a full-year dividend of HK$3.29 ($0.42) a share.(Updates with Hong Kong share price in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • QIA Mulls Injecting HSBC Headquarters Into Singapore REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar Investment Authority is in talks to inject HSBC Holdings Plc’s London headquarters building into a planned property trust being listed by City Developments Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.The potential deal would boost the value of the real estate investment trust portfolio to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from 600 million pounds, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.The Gulf sovereign wealth fund and the Singaporean homebuilder aim to raise 500 million pounds from an initial public offering of the sterling-denominated REIT, the people said. The IPO could take place in the city-state as soon as the third quarter, they said.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will proceed, said the people. A representative for City Developments declined to comment. A representative for QIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO denominated in sterling would be only the second such offering in Singapore, after Elite Commercial REIT’s first-time share sale raised 135.4 million pounds last year. City Developments has been working with DBS Group Holdings Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. on the planned REIT IPO, Bloomberg News reported last year.City Developments has constructed more than 46,000 homes and owns over 24 million square feet of properties in 29 countries and regions, according to its website. Its portfolio includes residences, offices, hotels and shopping malls.QIA manages about $300 billion of assets and ranks as the world’s 11th-largest wealth fund, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute. It bought 8 Canada Square, the building in London’s Canary Wharf financial district that houses HSBC’s head office, in 2014 from South Korea’s National Pension Service for an undisclosed amount.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, QIA’s chairman and Qatar’s foreign affairs minister, told Bloomberg TV in January that the fund is looking to Asia for deals in an effort to diversify an investment portfolio heavily weighted toward North America and Europe.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stellantis, Foxconn to form connectivity-focused car technology JV

    Carmaker Stellantis and iPhone assembler Foxconn plan to create a joint venture to supply in-car and connected-car technologies across the auto industry, they said on Tuesday. The two companies have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to form Mobile Drive, a 50-50 joint venture based in the Netherlands focused on infotainment, telematics and cloud service platform development.

  • 3 Reasons Your 401(k) Is Not Enough for Retirement

    Learn the basic structure of a 401(k) and why it may not be enough to sustain you during retirement.

  • Your 401(k) balances aren’t all yours

    A paper that my colleague Anqi Chen and I wrote last year — “How Much Taxes Will Retirees Owe on Their Retirement Income?” — keeps hitting the “top 10” list on a major listserv for social sciences research. As people approach retirement, they tend to add up their financial resources — Social Security benefits, defined benefit pensions, defined contribution balances, and other assets. The question we look at is just how large the tax burden is for the typical retired household and for households at different income levels.