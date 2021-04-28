U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,189.80
    +3.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,871.48
    -113.45 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,078.02
    -12.19 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,301.96
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.10
    +1.16 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.30
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2086
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6430
    +0.0210 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8620
    +0.1720 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,670.09
    -222.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,285.44
    +4.18 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Android earthquake alerts are now live in Greece and New Zealand

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The ubiquity of smartphones has turned them into essential tools for emergency services. Google's Android, the world's most popular mobile operating system, is already being used to disseminate disaster alerts in Japan and by law enforcement to help locate 911 callers. Due to the critical nature of these features, they tend to be baked into the software to avoid the complexity of pushing people to additional apps. 

Building on the safety mechanisms of its OS, Google introduced an Android Earthquake Alerts System last summer in partnership with the United States Geological Survey. Launched in California, the feature has since been rolled out to Oregon and is heading to Washington in May. But, it's also now taking its first steps outside of the US to Greece and New Zealand — two countries that are prone to earthquakes, but lack an early warning system.

On an individual level, Google's alert system essentially turns your phone into a mini seismometer. But, more broadly speaking, it can create a network of shockwave-detecting devices, using a crowdsourced approach to work out if an earthquake is happening, where it is and its magnitude. 

The system works by sending seismic movement info (sensed by your phone's accelerometer) and rough location data to Google's earthquake detection servers. In New Zealand and Greece, this information will be used to send early warning alerts to Android users. In addition, Google can also display this info in search results for “earthquake” or “earthquake near me.” 

Recommended Stories

  • Google owner sees record profits as lockdown boom continues

    Alphabet sees earnings soar as people stuck at home in the pandemic used more of its services.

  • No more kebabs for bitcoins as Turkey's crypto-payment ban looms

    Kebab chef Kadir Oner hoped to boost his new business by accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, but a ban by Turkish authorities will force him next month to fall back on payment methods as traditional as his spit-roasted meat. Interest in cryptocurrencies has boomed in Turkey, where double digit inflation and a tumbling lira make them an attractive alternative investment, and Oner says that customers used them to settle between 5% and 10% of their bills. But Turkey's Central Bank sees dangers in the new practice, and on April 16 banned the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets for purchases from April 30, citing "irreparable" damage and transaction risks.

  • Macklem Stresses Bank of Canada’s Commitment to 2% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal.Macklem, in parliamentary testimony on Tuesday, cited the central bank’s long history of hitting that objective, and said he needs to worry about both upside and downside risks to its inflation outlook.The comments come after the Bank of Canada released new forecasts on April 21 that show the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades.“What can we do to assure Canadians that we will control inflation? We have a very clear mandate -- we have a strong record now of 30 years of inflation targeting and we have consistently realized that objective,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.At the same time, a full recovery will take time time to complete, and that will keep downward pressure on price gains, he said.Last week, Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until the economy’s recovery from Covid-19 is complete. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above 2% for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. In coming months, inflation is expected to accelerate to near 3%. The central bank does have latitude to allow inflation to temporarily stray from its target, within a range of 1% to 3% -- room to maneuver that Macklem said Wednesday he intends to utilize given the extraordinary nature of the pandemic.Still, that didn’t stop the Bank of Canada last week from paring back its bond purchase program and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase. Those moves made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Malaysian Delivery App Bungkusit to Use Blockchain to Avoid Customer Disputes

    A delivery photo, as well as other details such as the order, location and drop off are recorded and stored on a blockchain.

  • Eczema treatment and vaccines lift Sanofi first quarter results

    Sanofi confirmed its 2021 targets after it posted stronger-than-expected first quarter results as sales of its star eczema treatment as well as flu and polio vaccines helped offset a dip in cough and cold treatments dented by lockdowns. Sanofi has since tried to appease critics with deals to fill and pack millions of doses of vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna. It is also teaming up with U.S. company Translate Bio to bring a second COVID-19 vaccine of its own to the market that it hopes will be ready next year.

  • SoftBank to retire treasury shares after group's largest-ever buyback

    SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it would retire treasury shares worth 16.3% of its outstanding stock after the group's largest-ever buyback swelled its holdings. The cancellation will leave the investment conglomerate holding as treasury stock 0.6% of total shares issued. SoftBank has spent more than 2.2 trillion yen ($20 billion) on buybacks since March last year, largely completing its buyback programme.

  • SoftBank Nears End of $23 Billion Buyback, Imperiling Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has run almost all the way through $23 billion allocated to buy back SoftBank Group Corp. shares, raising concerns that his stock’s bull run will end without rapid intervention.The Tokyo-based company purchased more than $20 billion worth of its own shares over the past year through March, according to SoftBank filings, an unprecedented effort that more than doubled the value of the stock. Now, with only about 10% of the committed capital left, the program may run out as soon as next month, Bloomberg’s calculations show.Already, there are signs the buybacks are losing their power to lift SoftBank’s stock. Shares declined 5.7% in March, their worst monthly performance since the pandemic low a year earlier. They fell even as more money was spent on re-purchases, the overall markets advanced, and SoftBank’s profit for the March quarter is expected to hit a record.“Buybacks are coming to an end,” said Atul Goyal, senior analyst at Jefferies. “When that upward pressure on the stock price ends, the short bets may come out.”Son hasn’t said whether he will allocate more capital for buybacks, after announcing four overlapping installments last year for a total of 2.5 trillion yen or roughly $23 billion. It’s possible he would make a new commitment when SoftBank reports earnings results on May 12.A SoftBank spokesperson said in an email the stock price reflects not just buybacks but also shareholder appreciation of the progress being made in the investment business, declining to comment on plans for further buybacks.SoftBank shares slipped 1.5%, while Japanese stock indexes rose.After shares plunged in March 2020 with the coronavirus outbreak, Son unveiled plans to sell off assets to reduce debt and fund buybacks. He also announced a deal to sell chip designer Arm Ltd. to Nvidia Corp. for $40 billion. SoftBank’s stock touched a two-decade high before falling last month.It’s difficult to predict exactly when the buyback money will run out, but SoftBank’s history of purchases offers clues. The company spent on average 200 billion yen a month over the past half a year and 253 billion yen in March alone, its biggest monthly outlay this year. It had just shy of 258 billion yen left in the final buyback tranche as of the end of March.“It’s amazing how much they bought back over the past few months even though the shares are at a record high,” said Kirk Boodry, an analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo. “There hasn’t been a deceleration and that lends credence to the idea that the company will buy back more shares when the allocation is done.”SoftBank has also shown a willingness to make big interventions to bolster the stock against bad news and to build momentum on positive events, at times accounting for as much as 19% of trading volume. It spent over 50 billion yen in a single trading session on Dec. 10. The buybacks sent the shares 11% higher and came a day after Bloomberg broke news about Son debating a new strategy to take his SoftBank private, sparking a rally.The company also spent more than 130 billion yen over 5 business days in mid-April last year, its single biggest week of trading, after forecasting a record annual loss as the value of its startups cratered amid the coronavirus pandemic. When the booming equity markets helped turn the losses into a record profit in the Vision Fund business in early February, SoftBank bought more than 34 billion yen of stock over two days after the results announcement.Overall, SoftBank’s purchases have been effective. For every $1 billion spent on buybacks, the company’s market value increased by more than $6 billion -- until March. That month, the company spent over $2.3 billion only to see its market capitalization slide by almost $11 billion.The coming earnings announcement could offer another opportunity to bolster the share price. SoftBank is likely to report a full-year net income that’s the highest ever for a listed Japanese company in any quarter dating back to 1990, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Vision Fund profit, supercharged by the successful initial public offering of Coupang Inc., may reach an unprecedented $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said.SoftBank Vision Fund Profit Said to Near $30 Billion on CoupangWhile the profits are largely paper gains on investments, Son has plenty of cash to keep buying back stock. He paid for the original program by offloading about $16 billion of Alibaba stock, an even larger chunk of its stake in T-Mobile US Inc. and some shares of SoftBank Corp., his Japanese telecommunications unit. He then went even further, announcing the sale of Arm, slashing the stake in SoftBank Corp. by about a third and selling a controlling shareholding in phone-distribution company Brightstar Corp. The Japanese conglomerate had 4.45 trillion yen in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31.Son, who has long railed against the gap between SoftBank’s capitalization and the value of its assets, has flirted with the idea of taking his company private as recently as last March. The buybacks may be part of a multi-year strategy of reducing outstanding shares until the founder has a big enough stake so that he can squeeze out the remaining investors, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg in December. The proportion of treasury stock held by the company rose from just over 1% to almost 17% in the year since the re-purchases began last March. Combined with his personal stake, Son now controls about 40% of the outstanding shares.SoftBank Is Said to Discuss ‘Slow-Burn’ Buyout to Go Private (2)SoftBank’s stock has climbed more than 160% since the company started buying back shares, but gains have slowed in recent months as the corporate discount shrank. The gap has narrowed from 74% in March 2020 to about 30% without taking capital gains into the account, Jefferies’ Goyal estimates. Boodry at Redex Research sees the discount at about 40% now.The stock will face further headwinds if the sale of Arm to Nvidia falls through, according to Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. Chinese technology companies including Huawei Technologies Co. are lobbying their government against the transaction, while a regulator in the U.K., where Arm is based, said it plans to intervene “on national security grounds.” At the same time, Arm is mired in a legal battle for control of its China unit with the chief executive, who was fired by SoftBank but has refused to leave.“Unless there is a catalyst to expand its net asset value, it is probable that we will see the discount widening out again,” Tang said. “It still is a conglomerate with a lot of unlisted investments in its portfolio.”(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Is Probing Ant’s Speedy Listing Process After Halting IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are probing the speed with which Ant Group Co.’s ill-fated listing was approved, according to people familiar with the matter.The investigation, being carried out by officials from multiple agencies, has for several months inquired into the process by which China’s securities regulator approved the public offering, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a sensitive matter. Among questions being explored by the probe are why Ant’s IPO was fast-tracked, if the company made sufficient disclosures and whether it received preferential treatment in the allocation of its stock code, they said.The Wall Street Journal, which reported the probe earlier, said Beijing was also looking into what support local officials provided Ant and into big state-owned firms that stood to gain from a listing of Jack Ma’s financial technology giant.The scrutiny points to the continuing fallout from the abrupt suspension of Ant’s initial public offering, days before a trading debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year.The derailment of what was slated to be the world’s largest IPO marked the start of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing on China’s celebrated financial technology giants, which authorities have pledged to rein in this year. Founder Jack Ma has since kept a low profile, with regulators directing Ant to drastically revamp it business and hitting his crown jewel Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. with a record $2.8 billion fine for abusing its market dominance.Ripples from the debacle are also being felt at China’s regulatory bodies. The securities watchdog last week unveiled plans to ban former staff from investing in pre-IPO companies.Chinese leaders are also concerned that Ant’s IPO stood to benefit a swathe of well-connected individuals and institutions, including state funds such as sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp. and insurer China Life Insurance Co., the Wall Street Journal reported.It’s unclear what investigators have uncovered and whether anyone will be singled out for censure. Ant declined to comment in an emailed statement. The securities regulator, Shanghai stock exchange and local government, CIC and China Life didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Ma managed to get Ant’s IPO application through various levels of securities regulators relatively quickly even as banking regulators were concerned about its business model and weighing tougher regulations for the company and its peers, the Wall Street Journal said.In the run up to the IPO, Ant seemed particularly fond of the number eight, which is often associated with wealth in China. Eight is pronounced “ba” and rhymes with the word for “prosperity” or “getting rich” in Mandarin. Six is also considered lucky as its Mandarin translation is close in sound to the word associated with smooth progress.Ant’s stock ticker was 688688 in Shanghai and 6688 in Hong Kong. Its shares were priced in Shanghai at 68.8 yuan and at HK$80 in Hong Kong.One fallout from the probe has been a tightening of listing requirements at Shanghai’s STAR Market to ensure that only companies whose main business is technology are traded there, according to the Wall Street Journal.China’s financial regulators will continue to support Ant’s listing once the probe is completed and the company overhauls its business, one of the people familiar told Bloomberg. The firm’s transformation into a financial holding company that will effectively be supervised more like a bank could mean Ant will no longer be eligible to list on the STAR market.Ant’s Chairman Eric Jing promised staff that the company would eventually go public, according to a post on an internal website in March.For now, the future of Ma’s company -- and its valuation -- remains shrouded in uncertainty as regulators sort through the details of the fintech industry overhaul that derailed Ant’s $35 billion IPO, which had valued the company at $280 billion.The company will need to adhere to new rules, which will curtail its operations in every sector from payments to lending, and wealth management to insurance. Investors are awaiting final guidelines aimed at curbing online consumer lending, which were unveiled late last year.Early investor Warburg Pincus LLC marked down the valuation of the fintech giant to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, people familiar have said. That’s a fall from its peak valuation but better than estimates by Bloomberg Intelligence, which now sees Ant dropping to $29 billion to $115 billion after it becomes regulated more like a bank.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting; Tesla Slips; Dow Down 100 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Fed to Stay Patient as U.S. Outlook Improves: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to maintain aggressive U.S. economic support, even as faster vaccinations have brightened the outlook for recovery.The Federal Open Market Committee is all but certain to hold interest rates near zero at the conclusion of a two-day policy meeting Wednesday, and repeat a vow to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace. The panel will release a statement at 2 p.m. in Washington and Powell will hold a press briefing 30 minutes later. No quarterly forecasts are published at this meeting.“The Fed is trying to convey a very dovish tone as long as the pandemic remains a threat,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities LLC. “Until we get to that point, they are going to continue to say the economy is getting better but we need to see more evidence. We are not out of the woods yet.”Powell, in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” broadcast April 11, said the U.S. economy is at an “inflection point” with economic growth and job creation quickening in response to vaccinations and both fiscal and monetary support. Yet he emphasized continuing risks to the outlook, including from renewed spread of Covid-19, adding: “The Fed will do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery.”The improved outlook will be underlined by the government’s report of first-quarter gross domestic product Thursday, expected to show a 6.9% increase, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Asset PurchasesThe FOMC is likely to reiterate its plan to start slowing asset purchases once the panel concludes there’s been “substantial further progress” in meeting its employment and inflation goals. Inflation has edged higher and the U.S. added 916,000 new jobs last month, but the committee may see progress as still far from its objectives.While the FOMC has been intentionally vague on benchmarks it wants to achieve, economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect tapering to be announced during the fourth quarter, when the unemployment rate is at around 4.5% with the inflation rate at 2.1%.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The FOMC will maintain a steady trajectory at the April meeting. Policy makers continue to remain firmly committed to the policy glide path they instituted in 2020 for both interest rates and asset purchases. To be sure, the economic outlook is improving in response to fiscal stimulus and ongoing progress on vaccinations; even so, a wide range of officials continue to advocate patience with respect to any hints of impending policy normalization.”-- Carl Riccadonna, Yelena Shulyatyeva, Andrew Husby and Eliza Winger, economistsFor the full note, click hereFOMC StatementRecent robust data will require the FOMC to upgrade its description of the U.S. economy, acknowledging the strong March jobs report while also describing unemployment as elevated.Though inflation has ticked up, the committee could discount its significance, which would be consistent with policy makers’ frequently repeated views that price gains this year will reflect temporary factors such as supply issues and year-ago price drops as the pandemic took hold.The forward guidance in the statement about bond buying and interest rates is expected to be unchanged, reflecting the committee’s goals to achieve full employment and some overshooting of 2% inflation before lifting near-zero rates.“Clearly they want to take no chances on getting a hot economy even at the risk of overshooting the desired overshoot,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research.Press ConferencePowell could emphasize the FOMC’s new monetary policy framework, approved last August, in explaining why the Fed isn’t poised to respond to strengthening data. He might stress the goal of delivering a more inclusive labor market, in which minorities and low-income workers share in rising employment and pay, which has happened only during a maturing recovery.“They want to see gains across all sorts of demographics, including wage pressures that come with full employment,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group. “There are still big pockets of weakness in the labor market. There is still a long way to go, with 8 million jobs lower than before the pandemic.”Powell has declined to talk directly about his desire for a second term as Fed chair when his current tenure expires in February 2022, though he’s said that he loves the job, giving the impression he’d be happy to stay at the helm. About three-quarters of economists surveyed by Bloomberg believe President Joe Biden will offer him that opportunity.Powell could also be asked about the Bank of Canada’s move last week to begin paring back its monetary support and whether this highlights the risk of the Fed maintaining its stimulus for too long. While he could choose to contrast conditions between the U.S. and its northern neighbor, as well as differences with the BoC’s policy framework, “central banks don’t like commenting on each other’s policies, so he may just evade the question,” said Jonathan Wright, an economics professor at Johns Hopkins University and a former Fed economist.IOEREconomists say it’s possible the Fed could tweak its interest rate on excess reserves, currently 0.10%. But such a move would be a technical adjustment that has no monetary-policy implications. Fed policy makers will be “monitoring money markets closely and will continue to make adjustments as needed,” New York Fed Executive Vice President Lorie Logan said in a speech this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • DIY deals: How private equity firms buy assets from themselves

    A growing number of private equity firms are establishing new funds to buy portfolio companies from funds they already control. With the buyer and seller each an entity controlled by the same private equity firm, scrutiny is growing over how they price such deals. "Transactions must be done at fair value and this must be sufficiently mitigated to make sure everybody feels good about the deal being done," said Brian Rodde, managing partner at Makena Capital, a private equity investor.

  • Nestle plans to cut 600 jobs and move some production to Europe

    Nestle plans to close a confectionery factory and cut almost 600 jobs by moving production of some products to Europe. The Swiss firm is proposing to close its site in Fawdon, Newcastle upon Tyne, towards the end of 2023, with the loss of about 475 jobs, and cut a further 98 jobs in York. "We have chosen to announce these proposals as early as possible to provide the maximum time for consultation with our colleagues and trade unions," Nestle said. The factory at Fawdon, which first opened in 1958, makes products including Fruit Pastilles, while the York site manufactures KitKats. Nestle, which employs 8,000 people in the UK, is proposing to move production of products from Fawdon to other factories in the UK and Europe. The company said it would support affected workers during a consultation process. The proposals include a £20m investment at the York factory to modernise and increase production of KitKat, where the brand was first created in 1935, and a £9m investment at Halifax to take on the largest portion of Fawdon's production. If these proposals go ahead, Nestle said it we expect to make a higher volume of products overall from a smaller number of plants. "We believe these proposals would strengthen the UK's position as a critically important hub for Nestle confectionery and home to the expert manufacture of many of our most popular brands including KitKat, Aero and Quality Street," the company said. Ross Murdoch, national officer for the GMB union, said: "To ruin hundreds of lives in a ruthless pursuit of profits, to the very workers who've kept the company going during a global pandemic, is sickening. "Nestle is the largest food producer in the world, with astronomical profits. It can afford to treat workers right. "Instead, they've allowed factories to deteriorate, outsourced production overseas and now slash almost 600 jobs."

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • A newly widowed 60-year-old wants to let his assets pass directly to his adult kids — but he may be making unforeseen mistakes

    Giving children an early inheritance may seem like the right thing to do, but the decision is wrought with complexity.

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • My mom added me to her bank accounts before she died. Am I legally or morally obliged to disclose these accounts to my siblings?

    ‘My mom trusted me to take care of all her finances as well as all aspects of her life/care, and any house repairs/problems.’