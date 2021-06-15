U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,244.84
    -10.31 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,285.81
    -107.94 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,059.13
    -115.01 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,319.56
    -6.59 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.29
    +1.41 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.60
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    27.77
    -0.26 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4079
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0700
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,118.01
    +500.60 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.37
    -11.24 (-1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.48
    +25.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     
Webinar:

Biden's budget and policy priorities

Yahoo Finance and The Bipartisan Policy Center on the budget and what may come on taxes, infrastructure, and more on 6/16 at 10 a.m. ET

The Android Messages app now offers end-to-end encryption

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Along with a string of new features across several areas of Android, Google is at last turning on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for everyone in the Messages app. Beta testers have been able to use E2EE messaging since November.

E2EE in Messages is only available in one-on-one conversations for the time being, not group chats. Both participants need to have RCS chat features enabled to use it. You'll know if a message you're about to send will be encrypted if you see a lock icon on the send button. It'll then be harder for prying eyes to snoop on your messages.

The E2EE feature is rolling out this week as past of an Android update, alongside the likes of starred (or pinned) messages and availability of an earthquake alert system in more countries. The update also includes new emoji, Assistant, Android Auto and Voice Access features.

Recommended Stories