Android Operating System Platform Global Market Report 2023: Indispensability of Smartphones in Modern Life & Its Expanding Digital Functions Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of Android OS

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Android Operating System Platform: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



Global Android Operating System Platform Market to Reach 1.2 Billion Units by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Android Operating System Platform estimated at 980.4 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.2 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach 1.1 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Tablets segment is readjusted to a revised -2.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 109.6 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.3% CAGR



The Android Operating System Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at 109.6 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 461.6 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 1.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Acer Inc.

AsusTek Computer Inc.

Best Tablet Company

Blackberry Limited

Google Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

HTC Corporation

LAVA International Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics

Micromax Informatics Ltd.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Nokia Corporation

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Indispensability of Smartphones in Modern Life & Its Expanding Digital Functions Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of Android OS

Exploding Popularity of m-Commerce Strengthens the Need for Smartphones & its Multi-Functional Characteristics & Features: Global Opportunity for m-Commerce (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Why Android Continues to Remain More Popular Than iOS

Accelerated Roll-Out of 5G Bodes Well for the Growth of 5G Android Smartphones

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned & So is the Market Potential for 5G Android Smartphones: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)

Applications Beyond Smartphones & Tablets Bodes Well for Market Growth

Increasing Preference for Android OS Among Gamers to Benefit Market Growth

Growing Number of Avid Gamers Worldwide Step Up the Use of Android Smartphones for a Seamless Gaming Experience: Global Number of Active Gamers (In Billion) Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Google Launch of ARCore Platform for Augmented Reality Spurs Popularity of Android OS

Android Remains Most Preferred for Mobile Application Development. Here's Why

Focus on Enterprise Mobility Helps Build Momentum for Android Devices in the Enterprise Sector

As Businesses Rush Into Developing a Successful Enterprise Mobility Strategy, Android Smartphones Remain at the Core of the BYOD Device Strategy: Global Market for Enterprise Mobility (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Android Fragmentation Still Remains a Pain Point for Google

Story continues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wnzv0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/android-operating-system-platform-global-market-report-2023-indispensability-of-smartphones-in-modern-life--its-expanding-digital-functions-provides-the-cornerstone-for-growth-of-android-os-301756787.html

SOURCE Research and Markets