U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,853.91
    -22.59 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,420.04
    -101.65 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,293.01
    -240.04 (-1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.30
    -40.78 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.72
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    -0.44 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4100
    +0.0036 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.2560
    +0.2030 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,601.36
    -5,163.94 (-9.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.61
    -45.74 (-4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,625.94
    +13.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Android update adds scheduled texts and improves accessibility

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·4 min read

The first developer preview of Android 12 may not have told us a lot about what to expect from the next version of Google's mobile OS, but we're getting new features sooner than we expected. The company is announcing a set of six updates today that could tide us over as we wait for Android 12 to officially arrive. The changes include a password checkup tool, dark mode for Google Maps, Assistant lock screen cards, revamped TalkBack screen reader and scheduled Messages. Android Auto is also getting custom wallpapers, voice-activated games and a privacy screen.

For most people, the most immediately useful update is the ability to schedule Messages. Android users can set a text to send after a certain time (say after your partner has posted your engagement announcement to Instagram, for example). This can be helpful in a variety of scenarios, like when you're talking to someone in a different timezone and don't want to bother them while they're asleep, or if you simply don't want to appear too eager when chatting up a potential new lover. Scheduled send in Messages is starting to roll out and will be available to those using Android 7 or newer.

We've heard for months that a dark mode may be coming to Google Maps, and today the feature is finally official. You can go to the app's Settings, select Theme and tap Always in Dark Theme to switch to the new scheme when you're using Maps. Another update that's been a long time coming is the ability to use Assistant when your phone is locked. If you activate the Lock Screen Personal Results in Assistant settings, you can ask the helper to make calls, set timers or play music and a card will appear onscreen to execute your command. This can make your device easier for hands-free use, which should benefit those with mobility impairments too.

Android Spring 2021 update Assistant lock screen
Android Spring 2021 update Assistant lock screen

Google is also updating one of its biggest accessibility features — the TalkBack screen reader. It's adding a dozen new multi-finger gestures and voice commands to make it easier to interact with your phone if you can't see your display. The new gestures are available on the latest version of TalkBack on Pixel devices and Samsung's One UI 3 onwards. There will also be new reading controls that let you swipe with three fingers to change between reading just the headlines, every word or even every single character.

The company also received feedback that TalkBack's menu structure was confusing, so the update integrates them in an effort to make navigation simpler. Google's also adding more customization options and support for Arabic and Spanish in its braille keyboard to cater to more people's needs. This version of TalkBack was co-developed with Samsung, and it's now the default screen reader on all Galaxy devices running One UI 3 and later.

One of the new features in today's announcement may sound familiar — password checkup. It's been mentioned since 2019, and was initially available on Chrome to alert you if your password has been compromised and posted on the web. With today's update, Google will check your passwords when you enter them into an app using Autofill and walk you through changing it. This will work on devices running Android 9 and later.

Google Android Spring 2021 update Android Auto dashboard animation
Google Android Spring 2021 update Android Auto dashboard animation

Finally, Android Auto will soon get shortcuts on the launch screen to make it easier to reach your contacts or activate the Assistant. Voice-activated games like Jeopardy! and trivia are also coming, as is a privacy screen that lets you decide when Android Auto appears on your car's display. You'll also be able to pick from a selection of "car-inspired backgrounds" to personalize your dashboard, and those with wider screens can split it to feature Google Maps on one side and media controls on the other.

It's not clear when all of these updates will start rolling out, though the ones for Android Auto will be available "in the coming days" on phones with Android 6.0 or later. Google has been releasing new features for its OS more frequently throughout the year lately, instead of saving them for one big release with each major version of Android. While it might lead to every generation of the software feeling like less of an upgrade, it's nice to get these features as they become ready instead of having to wait till later in the year.

Recommended Stories

  • Stadia's next exclusive game is 'PixelJunk Raiders'

    The action-adventure roguelike will be free to Stadia Pro subscribers on March 1st.

  • Google had to fix a broken Stadia game after laying off its developer

    ‘Journey to the Savage Planet’ is reportedly unplayable on the platform.

  • Qualcomm is working to bring advanced haptics to Android

    Qualcomm is partnering with Lofelt to develop advanced haptics tools for Android.

  • 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' will hit Switch later this year

    Plus, it's coming to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 on March 26th.

  • Sony's ‘Days Gone’ is coming to PC this spring

    2019 PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone will make its way to PC later this year, Sony announced on Tuesday.

  • Oppo demos true wireless charging on its rollable phone

    At MWC Shanghai 2021, Oppo unveiled its "Wireless Air Charging" tech, which can apparently deliver up to 7.5W of power over a short distance.

  • Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV offers long range and brisk performance

    Hyundai has unveiled the striking Ioniq 5 production EV crossover that's closely based on the 45, right down to the diagonal crease across the doors.

  • What you need to know about Disney+ Star

    Today, in several countries outside the US, Disney+ is debuting a new "channel" dubbed Star. It's the new bucket into which the media giant will put all of its titles not suitable for young eyes.

  • Sony is working on a new PlayStation VR headset for PS5

    Sony has offered its first details of PlayStation VR for PS5, and it promises to be more powerful and simpler with a new controller.

  • Microsoft will help European news outlets get paid for their content

    Microsoft is partnering with European news publishers to ensure they get paid for search content.

  • Poly Effects Beebo review: A versatile and complex touchscreen guitar pedal

    Poly Effects Beebo is one of the most versatile guitar pedals on the market. It’s basically a modular synth in a pedal format with an easy-to-use touchscreen.

  • Facebook will roll back its block on news posts in Australia

    After blocking news posts in Australia for a few days, Facebook has reversed course.

  • Samsung's new phone sensor promises faster and more accurate autofocus

    Samsung has unveiled its latest smartphone camera sensor with a new feature called Dual Pixel Pro that promises faster and more accurate autofocus.

  • Debt Markets Brace for Higher Yields to Stay as Stimulus Sets In

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan, plus the prospect of more stimulus later this year, is setting the stage for a shift away from historically low Treasury yields that’s likely to lead to a pickup in volatility in currency markets.U.S. yields have marched higher even before the plan’s arrival -- offering an inkling of what may be in store. BlackRock Inc. sees as much as $2.8 trillion in additional fiscal spending this year and the risk of a further rise in long-term rates. BNY Mellon’s John Velis says a 2% 10-year Treasury yield is possible by April as part of a “tantrum without the taper” of Federal Reserve bond purchases. And volatility in currencies is so low that it’s all but certain to go up, says Harley Bassman, creator of a widely watched gauge of Treasury-market movements.For weeks, the million-dollar question for many investors was whether the $1.9 trillion relief plan would flow mainly through financial markets -- as the first package did -- or actually find its way more into the U.S. economy, where it could trigger changes in spending and investment magnitudes greater than the original size of the stimulus. The wave of reflation bets sweeping through global markets indicates the latter narrative is taking greater hold, suggesting such trades may have room to run.“There’s a lot of stimulus in the pipeline that could add up to $2 trillion to $3 trillion in the end,” Velis, an FX and macro strategist at BNY Mellon, said via phone. That includes another package later this year focused on infrastructure and growth, he said.Yields began to inch their way higher in January after Democrats appeared poised to win control of the Senate, sending the 10-year above the previously elusive level of 1%. The rate, currently around 1.37%, is now at its highest level in almost a year.But the moves higher in yields weren’t accompanied by corresponding reactions in the foreign-exchange market, which has largely remained steady. One gauge, for instance, is the CBOE EuroCurrency Volatility Index, which tracks near-term projected volatility of the euro-dollar exchange rate. It has been on a mostly downward trend in 2021, hovering not far from the lowest levels of the past 12 years.Rising rates are the first place that stronger growth and inflation prospects are reflected and that’s set to be followed by currency volatility. One place to watch is the yen, which has one of the lowest implied FX vols among the major currencies, and has “more room to rise,” Velis says. Meanwhile, he sees the dollar’s next direction as “somewhat ambiguous.”‘Turbocharging the Restart’At BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest money manager, fresh fiscal spending is seen as “turbocharging the restart” of the pandemic-stricken U.S. economy, with further spending only ensuring more support, according to a note by Jean Boivin, head of the firm’s research arm, and others. They see a key risk of a further increase in long-term yields “as markets grapple with an economic restart that could beat expectations,” which could spark bouts of volatility. They downgraded their view on government bonds, while broadening their pro-risk stance that includes favoring stocks.Implied volatility across a wide range of financial instruments is currently “mis-priced and too low,” said Bassman, inventor of what’s now known as the ICE BofA MOVE Index, Wall Street’s most widely watched benchmark for interest-rate volatility. He says the combination of fiscal and monetary policy being undertaken by the Biden administration and Fed “can create volatility in both directions.” While greater volatility in interest rates should translate into currency volatility, he said, “forecasting is now much more challenging.”“Bond and currency markets have been pricing in an initial stimulus of $1.9 trillion that turns into transient inflation and a burst of demand that subsides,” said Thomas Graff, a portfolio manager who helps oversee $100 billion at Brown Advisory in Baltimore. “What hasn’t been priced in is a lasting, booming economy. If the fiscal thrust is enough to put the U.S. on a higher growth plane, that probably results in a higher dollar and makes currency markets more volatile.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former Bank of England Governor Carney joins board of digital payments company Stripe

    Mark Carney, former head of the UK and Canadian central banks, has joined the board of U.S. digital payments company Stripe Inc, days after the company was reported to be planning a primary funding round valuing it at over $100 billion. "Regulated in multiple jurisdictions and partnering with several dozen financial institutions around the world, Stripe will benefit from Mark Carney's extensive experience of global financial systems and governance", the company said on Sunday, confirming a report by the Sunday Times newspaper. Forbes magazine had reported on Wednesday that investors were valuing Stripe at a $115 billion valuation in secondary-market transactions.

  • Don't ignore "lockdown fatigue", UK watchdog tells finance bosses

    Staff at financial firms in Britain are suffering from "lockdown fatigue" and their bosses are not always making sure all employees can speak up freely about their problems, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday. Many staff at financial companies have been working from home since Britain went into its first lockdown in March last year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. One year on, the challenges have evolved from adapting to working remotely to dealing with mental health issues, said David Blunt, the FCA's head of conduct specialists.

  • Column: In blow to Uber, U.K. court reaches obvious conclusion that its drivers are workers

    A U.K. high court ruling threatens Uber's business model there and could be a template for regulators across Europe and beyond.

  • Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.The yield premium of Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds over comparable government debt narrowed on Friday to the least in 17 months, suggesting bondholders are gaining confidence in a rescue plan.“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Interest PaymentsEskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Goes From a Star Commodity to Laggard in Shocking Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold began the year with lofty expectations on the back of a record high and its biggest annual gain in a decade. Instead, the precious metal is off to its worst start in 30 years.Spot prices touched a seven-month low on Friday before erasing losses as the dollar moved lower, though bullion is already down more than 6% this year.The metal, which surged last year on pandemic-induced haven buying, low interest rates and stimulus spending, is now 2021’s worst performer in the Bloomberg Commodity Index. It’s suddenly facing a host of unexpected stumbling blocks. Chief among those are the surprising resilience in the dollar and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields as economic indicators show recovery from the pandemic is well under way.With “rates going higher and inflation expectations peaking out, we’re seeing a lot of profit-taking in gold and people are going from gold into industrial metals such as copper,” said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group in Chicago. “It’s a perfect storm.”Through Thursday, gold’s start to the year was the worst since 1991, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain in Treasury yields is weighing on demand for non-interest-bearing bullion, with the metal extending losses after forming a so-called death-cross pattern earlier this week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed to the highest level in about a year this week.Inflation expectations have also climbed, with 10-year U.S. breakevens touching the highest since 2014 earlier this week. Still, that may not be as supportive for gold as it typically would be, according to Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd.A “rapid recovery will inevitably lead to higher inflation. This should not be positive for gold as it is a good kind of inflation, reflecting an acceleration of economic activity, and not a bad kind of inflation, signaling a loss of trust in the U.S. dollar,” he said in a note. The economic recovery should prompt investors to sell some of their holdings of the haven, he said.There are signs that’s already happening, with holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds falling to the lowest since July, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Holdings are down about 1% this year and sustained outflows could prove a serious headwind.Spot gold was up 0.1% at 1:34 p.m. in New York after dropping as much as 0.8% to $1,760.67 an ounce, the lowest since July 2. Futures for April delivery on the Comex rose 0.1% to settle at $1,777.40 an ounce. Silver added 0.5%, while platinum dipped and palladium rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened 0.1% after falling as much as 0.4%.Still, some see prospects for gold to make a comeback, betting that the inability of governments and central banks to normalize stimulus policy will support the metal. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in late January that with prospects for additional stimulus and Federal Reserve interest rates on hold, the metal “remains a compelling investment for the medium-to long-term investor.”“For us, the behavior of gold at the moment resembles that of a tsunami: In the first phase, the water recedes (the gold price falls), and then in the second phase it comes back all the more violently,” said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “At the end of the year, we now see gold at $2,000 per ounce.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canola Jumps to Record High After Canada Cuts Stocks Estimate

    (Bloomberg) -- Canola futures touched a record high on Thursday, extending a months-long rally after Canada’s agriculture department slashed its stockpile estimate for the oilseed, increasing supply concerns.Canada will have just 700,000 metric tons of canola when the crop year ends on July 31, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said Wednesday in its monthly report. That marks a 42% reduction from the government’s January forecast.“That was a surprise,” said Shawn Hackett, president of agricultural commodities brokerage Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida. “That was much lower than people thought.”The spot futures contract hit C$777.30 per metric ton, the highest for such a contract according to data going back to 1982, before paring some of its gains. Canola for November delivery also extended a rally to a high of C$590.20. The lower price of the November contract compared to the spot price indicates strong demand for near-term deliveries.Canada, the world’s biggest canola producer, had more than four times the amount of oilseed in its bins at the end of last crop year, at 3.1 million tons. Dwindling supplies have come after China accelerated its canola imports from Canada.Year-end inventories for the next crop year will also be at 700,000 tons by July 2022, even with production rising 8% to 20.2 million tons for the year beginning Aug. 1, according to the agriculture department’s forecast.The lower forecast for carry-over stocks fueled the rally, as did increased buying of near-term options contracts, said Keith Ferley, a trader with RBC Dominion Securities in Winnipeg, calling the supply-and-demand forecasts “extremely bullish.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.