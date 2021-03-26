U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

A new Android spyware masquerades as a 'system update'

Zack Whittaker
·3 min read

Security researchers say a powerful new Android malware masquerading as a critical system update can take complete control of a victim's device and steal their data.

The malware was found bundled in an app called "System Update" that had to be installed outside of Google Play, the app store for Android devices. Once installed by the user, the app hides and stealthily exfiltrates data from the victim's device to the operator's servers.

Researchers at mobile security firm Zimperium, which discovered the malicious app, said once the victim installs the malicious app, the malware communicates with the operator's Firebase server, used to remotely control the device.

The spyware can steal messages, contacts, device details, browser bookmarks and search history, record calls and ambient sound from the microphone, and take photos using the phone's cameras. The malware also tracks the victim's location, searches for document files, and grabs copied data from the device's clipboard.

The malware hides from the victim and tries to evade capture by reducing how much network data it consumes by uploading thumbnails to the attacker's servers rather than the full image. The malware also captures the most up-to-date data, including location and photos.

Zimperium CEO Shridhar Mittal said the malware was likely part of a targeted attack.

"It's easily the most sophisticated we've seen," said Mittal. "I think a lot of time and effort was spent on creating this app. We believe that there are other apps out there like this, and we are trying our very best to find them as soon as possible."

A screenshot of the malware masquerading as a system update running on an Android phone. The malware can take full control of an affected device. (Image: Zimperium)

Tricking someone into installing a malicious app is a simple but effective way to compromise a victim's device. It's why Android devices warn users not to install apps from outside of the app store. But many older devices don't run the latest apps, forcing users to rely on older versions of their apps from bootleg app stores.

Mittal confirmed that the malicious app was never installed on Google Play. When reached, a Google spokesperson would not comment on what steps the company was taking to prevent the malware from entering the Android app store. Google has seen malicious apps slip through its filters before.

This kind of malware has far-reaching access to a victim's device comes in a variety of forms and names, but largely does the same thing. In the early days of the internet, remote access trojans, or RATs, let snoops spy on victims through their webcams. Nowadays, child monitoring apps are often repurposed to spy on a person's spouse, known as stalkerware or spouseware.

Last year, TechCrunch reported on the KidsGuard stalkerware — ostensibly a child monitoring app — that used a similar "system update" to infect victims' devices.

But the researchers don't know who made the malware or who it's targeting.

"We are starting to see an increasing number of RATs on mobile devices. And the level of sophistication seems to be going up, it seems like the bad actors have realized that mobile devices have just as much information on them and are much less protected than the traditional endpoints," said Mittal.

A ‘stalkerware’ app leaked phone data from thousands of victims

Send tips securely over Signal and WhatsApp to +1 646-755-8849. You can also send files or documents using SecureDrop.

  • Samsung Unveils Next-Gen Memory for Data-Hungry AI and Computers

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. will release a new generation of memory chips in late 2021, its first in seven years, that promises to double speeds and offer the biggest capacity yet to keep pace with the growth of data centers and artificial intelligence demands.The world’s largest memory chipmaker said it developed 512GB DDR5 (Double Data Rate 5) memory modules based on a High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) fabrication process that’s traditionally been used in logic chips. DDR5 memory will be twice as fast as the current DDR4 while reducing leakage and using about 13% less power, the company wrote in its announcement.Samsung expects the transition to DDR5 to begin in the second half of this year. The chip industry has been anticipating the adoption of the new memory standard and support for it will arrive with Intel Corp.’s upcoming Xeon Scalable processors, codenamed Sapphire Rapids. In addition to partnering with the two major CPU suppliers, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Samsung has sent samples of its new memory out to developers of data center platforms, the company told Bloomberg News.Read more: Amazon Is Designing Its Own Chips in Yet Another Blow to IntelWhat Bloomberg Intelligence says“We will have a new DRAM generation in late 2021 or 2022 for the first time in 6-7 years. Higher speed, lower power consumption and higher reliability should enable advanced high-performance computing in the coming AI era.”- Masahiro Wakasugi, analystAnalysts estimate DDR5 chips will be about 20% larger than DDR4 parts, leading to increased pressure on semiconductor supply chains. Samsung intends to begin shipments this year and gradually evolve both its fabrication processes -- expanding the use of extreme ultraviolet lithography -- and pricing, which will include a premium for the early period. The crossover between DDR4 and DDR5 is expected to happen as early as the second half of 2023, the Suwon-based company said.“As the penetration rate of DDR5 gradually rises, the shortage of DRAM is expected to persist in 2022,” said Avril Wu, Vice President at TrendForce Research. “We also expect a 30-40% price hike to take place initially.”(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence data and comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New York moves to legalize recreational marijuana

    New York State officials struck a deal with Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow recreational use of cannabis. The move would create the largest legal cannabis market on the East Coast, potentially creating tens of thousands of jobs and significant startup opportunities. According to the New York Times, the Democratic-controlled state legislature could pass the bill as soon as next week.

  • 4 Sure Ways to Lose Money When You Sell a Home

    Most of us know at least one real estate agent, and many of us feel an obligation to hire them when it's time to sell our home. No matter how competitive the housing market is in your neighborhood, there is no reason to spend more on upgrades than may not increase your home's value.

  • Desktops Are Faster and More Powerful Than Laptops — These 5 Are Worth Your Time

    You give up portability for raw performance that can help you get things done

  • N.J. to Lower Vaccine Eligibility Age to 55 Starting April 5

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey will expand Covid-19 vaccination access to people 55 and over, those with intellectual and developmental abilities and higher-education workers on April 5, according to Governor Phil Murphy’s office.The expanded group will include the press, spokeswoman Alyana Alfaro said on Twitter.Murphy, a first-term Democrat, has scheduled an 11 a.m. appearance to announce the wider vaccine pool. He joins governors across the country that are expanding eligibility as vaccine supply increases.New Jerseyans 65 and older are currently eligible for the vaccine. As of March 26, the state had administered 3.8 million doses, enough for 22.2% of the population, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lowered the age of eligibility for his residents to 50 this week. Connecticut is lowering its age to 16. (Updates with other state moves in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Walmart is Getting a Fresh Restock of Xbox Series X and S Consoles Today

    On March 25, Walmart is restocking Xbox Series X and S consoles beginning at 3:00 p.m. EST. With past restocks, Walmart released products in 10-minute waves, so we recommend checking back intermittently if you hit a sold-out screen. While this isn’t the first Walmart restock we’ve seen, things are running a little differently this time around. With …

  • What Silicon Valley could learn from China's Q&A platform Zhihu

    China's largest question and answer platform Zhihu began trading in New York at $9.5 per share at the lower end of its IPO range, valuing the company at about $5.3 billion. The aggregate offering size of Zhihu's IPO and the concurrent private placements is $772.5 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. With Zhihu's sizable flotation, some Silicon Valley executives and investors may start to pay more attention to this ten-year-old company from China that was once simply regarded as the "Quora of China."

  • New York's recreational marijuana deal includes licenses for 'club-like' consumption sites

    New York state legislators have reached a deal to legalize recreational marijuana, and it goes beyond what other states allow. The New York Times reports the deal involves "club-like lounges or 'consumption sites' where marijuana, but not alcohol, could be consumed." Officials haven't given many details on the consumption sites, but the news drew immediate comparisons to "Amsterdam-style coffee shops." (This may be good timing, considering the Times also reports Amsterdam is moving to slow down its marijuana sales to foreign customers.) The deal in New York would provide different licenses for cannabis farmers, distributors, product makers, dispensaries, and retail consumption sites, reports the Democrat & Chronicle. One of the biggest sticking points in reaching a recreational marijuana deal has been how the revenue would be split up. New York's cannabis market is estimated to be around $4.6 billion and is expected to grow to $5.8 billion by 2027, reports the Times. Under the new agreement, lawmakers have agreed to divvy up tax revenue (coming from a 9 percent state and 4 percent local tax) between public education, communities affected by the war on drugs, and drug treatment, prevention, and education programs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) office has estimated recreational marijuana could generate about $350 million in yearly tax revenue. Read more about the deal at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comTrump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siegeIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • Microsoft shows off Windows 10's new File Explorer icons

    The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build includes the latest batch of redesigned folders for the platform.

  • Taylor Swift Drops First 'From the Vault' Song 'You All Over Me' Ahead of Re-Record of Fearless

    "They've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," Swift wrote earlier this week about dropping the track

  • Elite Education Group IPO: What Investors Should Know

    A company specializing in helping Chinese students study abroad in the U.S. is set to go public by selling 750,000 units in its IPO. The IPO: Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ: EEIQ) plans on listing units at a price of $8 each. Each unit will include a common share of stock and two warrants. A Series A warrant will give the buyer the right to buy a common share for $5 within the next five years. A Series B warrant will give the buyer the right to buy a common share for $10 within the next five years. Net proceeds from the offering will help the company fund its planned expansion. About Elite Education Group: Quest Holding International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Elite Education Group. Quest Holding helps facilitate study aboard and post study services for Chinese students in the United States. Quest Holding has a partnership with Miami University of Ohio, one of the oldest public universities in the U.S. Founded in 1809, Miami University of Ohio has 120 undergraduate programs, 60 graduate programs and 13 Ph.D degrees. Elite Education Group offers turnkey solutions for its students studying abroad. Services include dorm rooms, meal plans, legal services, medical services and guidance. In 2019, the company had 187 students at Miami University. The total was 134 in fiscal 2020. Related Link: IPO Preview: Cricut, Vizio, ThredUp Lead Big Week Of IPOs Growth Ahead: The U.S. remains one of the top destinations for Chinese students to study abroad, according to the IPO filing. The rising GDP in China is also contributing to parents in the country spending more on education for their children. One of the key growth objectives of Elite Education Group is global expansion. This includes expanding services to Hong Kong, Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand. Expansion also includes expanding services at Miami University of Ohio by offering additional programs and being available across more of the school’s campuses. Expansion in Canada and the United Kingdom are also named in the company’s growth plans going forward. Additional growth plans include opening English language training facilities in China and launching online services for the Miami University. Financials: Elite Education Group had revenue of $9.1 million in fiscal 2020. The figure was an improvement on the $8.7 million and $6.3 million posted in 2019 and 2018, respectively. The rise in revenue came even with the impact of COVID-19. Elite Education Group had net income of $1 million in fiscal 2020. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIs Atari The Next Great NFT Company?Want To Launch A SPAC? With 0,000 You Might Be Able To: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nike, H&M face China fury over Xinjiang cotton 'concerns'

    The two brands face threats of boycotts for expressing concern over Uighur forced labour claims.

  • WeWork Makes $9 Billion SPAC Deal in New Path to Go Public

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork agreed to sell itself to a blank-check company in a deal to take the troubled office-sharing startup public almost two years after a high-profile failed listing.The agreement will merge WeWork with BowX Acquisition Corp., valuing it at $9 billion including debt. It will also raise $1.3 billion for WeWork, including $800 million from a private placement with investors including Insight Partners, funds managed by Starwood Capital Group, and Fidelity Management.New York-based WeWork, co-founded by Adam Neumann and heavily backed by SoftBank Group Corp., was valued at as much as $47 billion two years ago. But plans for an initial public offering imploded in 2019 after investors raised concerns over the company’s business model and Neumann’s management style. WeWork’s valuation plunged to about $8 billion after SoftBank extended a financing lifeline to the startup. The flamboyant Neumann, known as much for his erratic behavior as for his innovative vision, was subsequently pushed aside.The coronavirus pandemic took a further toll on the company’s prospects. WeWork’s business model consists of packing high volumes of workers into shared offices, an unappealing option for many people during a health crisis. WeWork has closed many locations, cut thousands of jobs and renegotiated leases in order to survive.Read More: Adam Neumann Era of Excess and Eccentricity Over at WeWorkThe agreement with BowX takes advantage of a wave of deals with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, to achieve what Neumann couldn’t. Marcelo Claure, WeWork’s executive chairman and the chief operating officer at SoftBank, said in an interview early this year that multiple SPACs had approached WeWork after long being shunned by investors.Josef Schuster, founder and chief executive officer of IPOX Schuster, which created the IPOX SPAC index, said it’s rare for a company to pull off a successful IPO after an initial fail.Coming to the market with a SPAC “is really as good as it can get for WeWork, to kind of keep this aspirational life to become a large publicly traded company down the road,” Schuster said. The negative press and events associated with WeWork’s last attempt would have made it “really difficult to raise billions of dollars in the public market, just as a straight and traditional IPO,” he said. “So the SPAC structure here, I think really works for them.” Schuster said he found the valuation “quite rich” since WeWork is still loss-making, but “if they do it well, it could be a winning stock.”The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and has been approved by both boards, according to a statement Friday. The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.WeWork, now led by CEO Sandeep Mathrani, said in November that its overall membership and revenue shrank in the third quarter compared with the quarter before. The company left 66 locations and re-negotiated lower rent, deferrals or other lease changes at more than 150 others, leaving it with 542,000 members across its 859 locations, Bloomberg reported at the time.The company disclosed to prospective investors it had lost about $3.2 billion last year, the Financial Times reported earlier this week. The documents also show that occupancy rates fell to 47% at the end of 2020, down from 72% at the start of the year, before the pandemic hit, according to the newspaper.In the interview in January, Claure argued the pandemic was helping WeWork. He said the work-from-home situation benefits the company and would continue to do so as people return to the workplace. “This is where WeWork suddenly becomes an incredible value proposition,” he said. “New habits have been developed during this pandemic.”Mathrani will continue to lead the company after the deal. Vivek Ranadive of BowX and Insight Partners’s Deven Parekh will join the board.BowX Acquisition Corp. is managed by Ranadive and Murray Rode, both former executives at TIBCO Software and co-founders of venture firm Bow Capital.(Updates with comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Xiaomi declined to comment, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing late on Friday it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi. Xiaomi's shares closed up 6.3% after Reuters reported the plan.

  • Deutsche Bank CEO willing to give up investment bank oversight role: source

    Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, is willing to give up his role overseeing the investment bank in the foreseeable future, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, a move likely to reassure regulators. Germany's biggest bank is one of the few major banks in the world to assign day-to-day oversight of investment banking to its chief executive. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Sewing never intended to permanently keep this role that he had added to his duties in a management overhaul in 2019.

  • GameStop Takes $6 Billion Round Trip as Results Shrugged Off

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is ending the week where it started, after an earnings-related selloff was quickly reversed, with retail investors refusing to let go of their commitment to the stock.Investors were quick to get over GameStop’s 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales and management’s decision to not take questions on its earnings call on Tuesday, despite warnings from most Wall Street analysts. After see-sawing to as low as $118.62, the stock was trading near last week’s closing level on Friday. That created a more than $6.4 billion swing in market value from Monday’s intraday high to a bottom on Wednesday.GameStop rose as much as 9.8% to $201.81 as of 9:45 a.m. in New York. The shares are up about 900% so far this year compared to a 4.5% gain for the S&P 500.GameStop bulls are leaning into activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen’s ongoing shakeup. Cohen has become a cult-like figure for investors populating social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit and his push to turn the retailer into a tech giant has amassed hordes of eager traders.Analysts warned that fundamentals matter little for investors and the company’s overahaul faces considerable challenges.“The turnaround story will be extremely difficult for GameStop to deliver on and right now shares are acting like they have already been successful,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “The GameStop stock party is lasting longer than anyone expected, but eventually should trade sub-$100 a share.”Total trading volume during Thursday’s rebound topped the cumulative activity seen in the three-day selloff, meaning investors who were eager to buy the dip and trade on the way up were far greater than the sellers looking to cash out or short stock after the earnings result. The retail traders who love to talk up their diamond hands cheered as the retailer continued to make changes to its board and bring in industry veterans to help reshape the business.Other stocks that have captivated retail traders were more choppy Friday morning after snapping losing streaks alongside GameStop. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. climbed as much as 5.4% while headphone maker Koss Corp. slumped as much as 10%.The group of meme stocks have continued to be unloved by Wall Street analysts who cover the companies. GameStop is not recommended by any analysts and has three holds and four sell ratings -- with the average price target implying a 76% drop. While AMC has no buys, five holds, and four sell ratings and an average 12-month target that’s nearly 70% below Thursday’s close.(Updates share movement throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Advances With Broader Markets While Suez Impact Limited

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gains accelerated in tandem with a broader market rally, continuing a pattern this week of prices gyrating around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York rose as much as 4.5%, though market volatility has eased somewhat after rising to the highest since November this week. The Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.Oil’s gain on Friday came amid strengthening equities, which were aided by optimism around Covid-19 vaccine distribution. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude’s decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.“There’s certainly a floor under this market, not too far below $60 for WTI,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “There’s still the reopening narrative out there in the market. To the extent we get sufficient immunity out there, then we could have a heck of a summer driving season.”Following the grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday, shipping rates have increased and hundreds of vessels have backed up in the canal. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”The prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish contango on Tuesday. It’s now back in a bullish backwardation structure -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- pointing to tightening supplies.Oil has sold off recently amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions, while combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen over 6% in the past two weeks to the lowest since January. Yet prices are still up more than 20% this year and there’s confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.“With another uncertain OPEC+ meeting around the corner, increasing Iranian supply coming into focus and U.S. shale recovered from the Texas freeze, volatile markets are set to remain for the time being,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. played down the impact of Beijing’s heightening scrutiny over China’s biggest internet firms, saying a potential revamp of its $120 billion fintech wing should have little impact on its business. Its shares sank the most in two months.President Martin Lau acknowledged founder Pony Ma called on regulators recently but said that it was voluntary and part of a series of regular meetings. Executives reiterated that the company has always been cautious and compliant with fintech regulations and it will stick with its normal practice of acquiring minority stakes in Chinese startups, while regulators pore over past deals.Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion. Regulators are said to be considering forcing the firm to overhaul its promising fintech division in a similar fashion to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. This month, President Xi Jinping warned he will go after “platform” companies that amass data and market power, a sign the internet crackdown isn’t limited to Ant and its backer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Tencent’s shares slid more than 5.6% in Hong Kong Thursday, their largest intraday fall in two months, worsening a $180 billion selloff in Asia’s biggest company since its January peak. Technology stocks also declined following a U.S. rout, as regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off American bourses.Read more: China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears“It was telling that several questions on Tencent’s quarterly call were directed at regulatory risks, and it’s hard to argue against the idea that this could remain an overhang for Tencent’s share price performance,” Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu wrote in a research note. But the fourth-quarter “numbers serve as a reminder that the business remains in very robust shape.”Lau acknowledged companies like Tencent tread a fine line between public duty and profit motive as they get larger, but the “boring answer” was to remain compliant and stay in touch with the government. Asked whether Tencent’s core gaming and entertainment businesses might attract antitrust regulators’ attention, executives pointed to the sheer number of competitors. That was in contrast with a quarter ago, when they stressed the new antitrust rules focused more on transaction-based platforms than on Tencent’s entertainment businesses.“We have always been very focused on compliance and we will continue to operate strictly in compliance with the rules and regulations,” Lau told reporters on a conference call. Any requirements to form a financial holding company will not have an impact on its business, he added. “Compliance is our lifeline.”Read more: Tencent Waves Off Impact of Revamp Into Financial Holding FirmTencent’s attempt to allay investor concerns over regulatory scrutiny comes after it posted revenue growth that barely met expectations.Top executives on Wednesday repeatedly stressed they’ll go all out to comply with regulations. Tencent, which acquired stakes in hundreds of startups over the years, is going over past investments to ensure they comply with antitrust requirements. The operator of WeChat -- used by a billion-plus people -- pledged again to safeguard user privacy even as it acknowledged the need to heed Beijing’s call to share data on everything from search to e-commerce.Led by the People’s Bank of China, the government has proposed establishing a joint venture with tech giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect, which would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the sector, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.“Tencent is trying to reassure investors that its microloan business has substantive differences from Ant,” said Michael Norris, research manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “While Tencent may avoid the same level of scrutiny as Ant Group, there may be some bumps along the road. Potentially issues could include scrutiny of data collection, or regulatory attention toward promotion and cross-sale of financial products,” he added.Read more: China Is Said to Mull State-Backed Company to Oversee Tech DataSales rose 26% to 133.7 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in the three months ended December, versus the 133.1 billion yuan average forecast. Net income came in at 59.3 billion yuan, with one-time gains contributing over half its profit. That compared with the 32.9 billion yuan projected.It’s unclear how far Beijing intends to go in its bid to rein in Tencent and its peers. In the short run, investors will likely focus more on how the world’s largest game publisher could sustain a pandemic-induced entertainment boom, while delving deeper into newer businesses like advertising and payments. Revenues from online games grew 29% in the fourth quarter -- the slowest pace in about a year -- despite a surge in sales of titles like Peacekeeper Elite and the newly launched Moonlight Blade Mobile.All rely on WeChat, the avenue through which Tencent reaches users and markets products, including its biggest gaming hits like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Through the mini-program model it championed, WeChat hosted $240 billion worth of transactions for 400 million daily users last year. Now it’s relying on a new short-video feed inside the all-purpose platform to fend off ByteDance Ltd., which has been luring eyeballs away with TikTok’s China cousin Douyin.Tencent’s Earnings Engine May Withstand Scrutiny: Tim CulpanSales from social networks climbed 27%, in part after Tencent consolidated contributions from Huya Inc. Online advertising revenues increased 22%.Fintech and businesses -- the division that oversees Tencent’s various money operations as well as cloud -- grew revenue 29% thanks to payments and wealth management services. But concerns linger over whether the company can sustain that pace.China’s largest company faces more scrutiny of its fintech operations as regulators step up supervision of a fledgling but sprawling industry that could pose systemic risks. As one of the largest operators in the sector, Tencent’s businesses face the same stringent measures that have dented Ant’s breakneck growth.Proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business. Bloomberg reported this month that regulators are considering asking the company to fold its fintech operations into a holding entity that could be regulated more like a bank.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysTencent’s fintech focus on risk management over scale threatens to grind its growth gears as the company tiptoes through a hair-trigger regulatory landscape fraught with potential hazards.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchRead more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals(Updates with analyst comment in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.

  • Best way to use your stimulus check? What Mark Cuban and other experts say

    Gurus including Kevin O'Leary, Suze Orman and Jim Cramer have lots of "stimmy" advice.