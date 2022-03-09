U.S. markets open in 8 hours 33 minutes

Andromeda’s ICO - The First Exchange that offers Rug-proof Mechanism

Andromeda
·3 min read

“Will there be a rug pull?”. Even with large projects that have been developing aggressively for years, there is still fear of getting scammed, crippling in investors’ minds.

Bolesławiec, Poland, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rug pull is a sort of cryptocurrency fraud in which a group of people inflate their project's token before fleeing with the cash, leaving its investors with a worthless asset. Cryptocurrencies, though giving us the freedom that we yearn for, bear too much danger. With the vulnerability of the industry, the Andromeda project aims to provide investors with the safest crypto-investing mechanism.

Touted to be the next upcoming exchange, its concept of insurance of the ecosystem provides a safety net to the investors while ensuring its token is still sustainable. Not only giving investors a safer platform to invest their hard-earned assets, the Andromeda exchange plans to advocate the cryptocurrency industry to the sceptical users worldwide, with an effort for advertising educational panels and stringent KYC (Know-Your-Customer) policies to ensure trustworthiness.

Andromeda The Exchange

Andromeda is primarily an exchange both centralised and decentralised.

Centralised exchange adds safety by providing insurance to all investors using it. The insurance mechanism minimises losses after any action that is considered illegal (rug pull, honeypot, et cetera.) Along with insurance, the centralised exchange comes with additional safety standards such as formal contracts signed with developers and complex KYC.

On the other hand, the decentralised exchange has many essential tools that reassure investment safety. Build-in liquidity lock that contract will require for token listing and KYC system with auto, reveal in case of a confirmed scam, transparent rating system which will automatically scan token contract for any red flags.

Initially, the Andromeda Exchange aimed to be only on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). However, with the current market status, the developers had decided that it is best to upgrade Andromeda to a multi-chain project. Hence, more projects will be supported, allowing more potential users to access and invest securely! The deployment will be starting gradually on Ethereum, Fantom, Solana, and more.


Andromeda Launched ICO

To build the platform for safe trading, Andromeda launched the ICO launchpad on the 3rd of February 2022 at 12:00 PM UTC +0. Many loyal users have been supporting and enjoying this offer. Andromeda has allocated 20,134,899 $ADRT tokens.

In the main.andromeda-exchange.eu website, users can sign up into Andromeda’s ICO panel. With such access, the user can generate their referral code. The referral code can be shared with friends and family. Affiliates who sign up with the referral code attached will get an extra 5% on top of each purchase. The owner of the referral code will get awarded with 20% value for each purchase. Interestingly, this 20% will be released to the user in BNB (Binance Coin) weekly. A point worth mentioning is that when participating in Andromeda’s ICO, each USD spent will grant the investor one entry to their raffle, conducted at round 33 to express their gratitude and appreciation. The grand prize is a brand new Lamborghini!

The ICO consists of 55 rounds, where 45 of them are aimed to allow the project to fulfil the Hard Cap and ten more bonus rounds. These bonus rounds’ funding will allow Andromeda to have more funds for development and marketing. Once the bonus rounds start, they will be available only for 30 days. Every round has its price, token cap and progress visible on the webpage. At the point of writing, each $ADRT is worth USD$0.52 on their launchpad.

Website: https://main.andromeda-exchange.eu

ICO platform: https://www.andromeda-exchange.eu

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/andromeda_ex

Media Details:

Name: Andromeda
Email: office@andromeda-exchange.eu
City: Bolesławiec, Dolnośląskie
Country: Poland

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any medical related or any other product or service in this article. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, purchase, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your objectives, circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your medical advisor, attorney, or medical professionals regarding your specific medical situation.


